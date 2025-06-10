Total Energy Services Inc. Acquires U.S. Rental Assets

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned United States subsidiary, Total Oilfield Rentals Inc. (“TORUS”), has acquired a fleet of surface rental equipment operating in Oklahoma for U.S. $6.4 million. The purchase price was paid with cash on hand.

The equipment purchased includes approximately 280 pieces of rental equipment as well as a substantial inventory of ancillary equipment. This acquisition establishes TORUS’s presence in the Oklahoma drilling and completions rental market and represents a 30% increase to the number of major rental pieces in the Rentals and Transportation Services segment’s United States fleet.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & CEO at (403) 216-3921 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at: www.totalenergy.ca .

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.