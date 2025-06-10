2Checkout Will Host the 9th Edition of CommerceNow Event, Inspiring Businesses to Amplify the Way They Sell Online

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, a global leader in payment and commerce solutions for cross-border digital sales, today announces that its highly anticipated 9th edition of CommerceNow, will take place on June 18-19, 2025. The premier event for eCommerce professionals, marketers, and business owners looking to expand their digital commerce capabilities will bring together industry leaders and innovators who will share market-tested insights to leap ahead in the landscape.

Across two content-packed days, 14 world-class speakers will be going over the latest industry trends while presenting actionable strategies to help businesses thrive in the online ecosystem. Hosted by Nataliya Shadykulova, Head of New Business EMEA at 2Checkout, CommerceNow 2025 promises an immersive, interactive experience designed to educate, inspire, and drive tangible results for attendees.

This year’s key themes focus on essential topics for modern commerce success, including digital commerce innovation, customer acquisition and retention, AI-driven marketing strategies, and online payments and global expansion. Attendees can look forward to presentations from globally recognized eCommerce visionaries, including Jenn VandeZande, Head of Digital Engagement at SAP Customer Experience, Elise Marengo, Director of Customer Success at Engineer Up, Marc Uitterhoeve, CEO at Dexter Agency, and many others.

"CommerceNow 2025 captures the very essence of digital transformation and innovation in the online selling space," said Nataliya Shadykulova, Head of New Business at 2Checkout. "With the industry evolving at an unprecedented pace, this is the must-see event for merchants looking for the newest strategies that empower their businesses to adapt and thrive. At 2Checkout, we are committed to inspiring meaningful change in the commerce space, and CommerceNow is a reflection of that commitment—bringing together thought leaders, cutting-edge ideas, and practical solutions to help shape the future of eCommerce."

Visit the CommerceNow’25 event page to sign up for free and unlock insights to boost business performance. Participants will also have access to valuable on-demand recordings post-event to revisit key takeaways and implement strategies at their own pace.

About 2Checkout

Verifone’s 2Checkout platform is an all-in-one digital sales optimization solution that drives sales growth across online channels while managing the sales process from end-to-end to allow clients to focus on innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at 2Checkout.com.

press@verifone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a7ec5db-c972-4555-87a9-02e9f03e5c05