Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC) President and CEO Scott Brinker Interviewed by Advisor Access

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC): A Leading Healthcare-Focused REIT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery. The company owns a national portfolio composed of 700 properties totaling nearly 50 million square feet.

Advisor Access spoke with Scott Brinker, President and CEO of Healthpeak Properties.

Advisor Access: Would you provide an overview of Healthpeak and explain its niche position among REITs?

Scott Brinker: Healthpeak Properties is a leading healthcare-focused REIT with a nearly 50 million square foot portfolio spanning outpatient medical, life sciences, and senior housing. Our properties sit at the intersection of real estate and healthcare innovation…

AA: In 2024, Healthpeak completed a merger with Physicians Realty Trust. What are some of the benefits of this merger?

SB: The merger was driven by a simple question: Are we stronger together than alone? A year later, the answer is a resounding yes.

Financially, the merger has been a huge success. We exceeded our first-year synergy targets by more than 25%, and now expect total synergies north of $65 million…

AA: Healthpeak recently announced a dividend increase at a time when many REITs face headwinds in an environment of higher interest rates and changing market conditions. What sets Healthpeak apart that makes this possible?

SB: Our capital allocation decisions have put our portfolio, balance sheet, and liquidity in an enviable position…

AA: How is Healthpeak positioned for long-term growth and value creation?

SB: We’re aligned with powerful, long-term healthcare trends…

AA: Do you have any final takeaways for our readers on Healthpeak?

SB: At Healthpeak, we focus on delivering mission-critical, irreplaceable healthcare real estate…

