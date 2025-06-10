Rush Street Interactive Launches Multi-State BetRivers Poker Network, Unifying Players Across Four States

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced the launch of its proprietary online poker platform, BetRivers Poker, into Delaware, Michigan, and West Virginia. Following a successful debut in Pennsylvania last November, this multi-state expansion marks a major milestone: merging player pools across four states to create a larger, more competitive network. Players can now compete across state lines, resulting in bigger tournament prize pools, deeper cash-game fields, and more consistent action.

The launch of a unified cross-state player pool significantly enhances the BetRivers Poker experience,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. “By expanding the network, we’ll bring more players to our tables, offer a wider variety of games, and raise the stakes with larger tournament prize pools. We're thrilled to strengthen our poker footprint and deliver best-in-class competition and community-driven play across multiple states.”

RSI also plans to launch BetRivers Poker in New Jersey later this year. Additionally, the RSI platform remains integrated with Rivers Casinos in Pennsylvania, providing players with in-person poker opportunities and live events.

Built by Poker Players, for Poker Players

BetRivers Poker was developed with direct input from the poker community, led by poker pro and industry innovator Phil Galfond, who helped design the platform’s gameplay, features, and rewards.

“As poker players, we built this platform for the players - all of them,” said Galfond. “From brand-new poker players to seasoned pros, we focused on fairness, fun, unique features, and meaningful player rewards. I’ve been involved from day one to help shape BetRivers Poker into a platform that delivers the best possible player experience.”

Recently joining Galfond is 17-time WSOP champion and global poker icon Phil Hellmuth, who brings his larger-than-life personality and passion for the game to the BetRivers Poker brand. Hellmuth brings his competitive insight to the brand, amplifying reach and player engagement through media, live events, and digital content. “I’ve won more bracelets than anyone in history because I know how poker players think and BetRivers delivers what they want: real competition, big moments, and a championship experience,” said Hellmuth.

Innovative Features and Varied Formats

BetRivers Poker offers a comprehensive suite of game formats, including cash games, Sit & Go tournaments, and Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs). Notable features include:

Dynamic Avatars: React to gameplay with playful, real-time expressions

Cub3d Sit & Go Tournaments: Players can win up to 1500x their buy-in

Intuitive, Player-Driven Design: Based on community feedback



Expanding Poker's Reach through Content and Community

BetRivers Poker continues to grow its digital presence through its long-running Poker Night in America (PNIA) televised show and the new PokerBratTV on YouTube. Poker fans can engage with exclusive content, player interviews, live-streamed events, and even compete alongside legends like Hellmuth and Galfond.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

