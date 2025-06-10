Brag House Explores NIL Initiative to Expand Revenue Opportunities for Student-Athletes

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement, today announced that it plans to develop a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiative that is designed to help student-athletes of all backgrounds monetize their personal brand. The Company is exploring developing such initiatives through digital collectibles and blockchain-backed experiences.

This initiative builds on Brag House’s creation of a new digital sports medium through its strategic partnership with Learfield, which partnership provides the Company with the opportunity to deliver interactive events and branded campus experiences across more than 200 NCAA college campuses, most of which are Division 1. While the NCAA’s 2021 ruling enabled student-athletes to profit from their NIL rights, the Company believes that the vast majority of the active NCAA athletes do not receive meaningful NIL compensation.

“We’ve created a new lane where college gaming and school spirit intersect,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “As a former student-athlete, I deeply understand the value of building a personal brand, but also how few athletes truly get to benefit. Brag House was built on the idea of inclusivity, and we believe it’s time to level the playing field.”

A New Kind of NIL Model

The Company’s NIL initiative would aim to empower student-athletes to connect directly with fans and generate new revenue. One route the Company is considering is to offer authenticated digital collectibles and unique fan experiences. Through this, student-athletes could create and share digital assets like signature highlight reels, exclusive game-day access passes, and personalized memorabilia. They will benefit by retaining a majority of the earnings from initial sales and receiving a share of revenue from any future fan-to-fan resales.

Brag House’s aim would be to simplify the creation process of digital collectibles and blockchain-backed experiences through a no-code interface, while incorporating compliance tools tailored to NCAA, state, and school guidelines to ensure ease of adoption.

Considerations for implementation include utilizing a smart contract infrastructure and blockchain technology to deliver transparency, efficiency, and secure payments directly to student e-wallets.

Brag House may further consider implementing its NIL platform using a treasury strategy such as one built on Ethereum. This approach could support athlete education, loyalty rewards, and long-term platform sustainability through yield-generating digital assets. It should be noted, that Brag House recognizes that there are alternative blockchains that may offer lower fees and faster transactions. Ultimately, Brag House will focus on maturity, security, and post–Proof-of-Stake sustainability given the need for trust and transparency in student-athlete programs.

Regardless, this initiative would ultimately use secure digital ledger technology to ensure transparency, efficiency, and direct payments straight to student wallets, which means a clear, streamlined process for athletes to share their unique moments and experiences with fans.

Potential Significant Market Tailwinds

Brag House’s expansion comes at a time of rapid growth in both the NIL and digital ownership markets. According to Opendorse, the NIL market reached approximately $917 million in 2022 and is projected to surpass $1.5 billion by 2027. Simultaneously, global NFT trading volume exceeded $24 billion in 2023, with sports collectibles and creator-driven assets representing a fast-growing segment.

With over 20 million college students and half a million NCAA athletes in the U.S., the opportunity to connect student-athletes directly with fans through verified, blockchain-backed assets could be significant. By enabling personalized fan experiences and recurring royalty income, Brag House’s platform aligns with Gen Z’s appetite for authenticity, access, and digital innovation.

“This isn’t about chasing trends,” said Malloy. “It’s about responding to real demand and undeniable data. Our platform already fuels and encourages engagement across Gen Z campuses, and this initiative ensures student-athletes are empowered to share in the value they help create.”

Next Steps: Empowering the Future of NIL

The NIL initiative is currently aimed to pilot with several activations for select campuses in late 2025. The Company expects to release additional updates and invite student-athlete collaborators as it advances its infrastructure and smart contract capabilities.

Brag House plans to continue delivering innovative NIL opportunities through its expanding slate of campus activations, including the Brag Gators Gauntlet Series and branded loyalty token integrations, all designed to empower Gen Z through authentic digital sports experiences.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com .

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com