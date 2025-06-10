Foremost Clean Energy Announces 3-Year Exploration Drill Permit for CLK Uranium Property Showcasing Exploration Pipeline

Highlights include:

Foremost’s unique portfolio of 10 exploration properties in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, with multiple projects permitted and exploration projects planned

CLK drill hole CLG-D1 is a compelling target for follow-up, having previously intersected stringers of visible pitchblende just below the unconformity, which returned 1.01% U 3 O 8 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of a three-year exploration permit from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for the CLK Property ("CLK"), located in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The permit, valid until December 31, 2027, allows the Company to conduct mineral exploration activities including ground geophysics, and drilling of up to 30 holes. Foremost is currently planning a fully-funded exploration program for CLK, which is anticipated to begin in Q3 2025.

Jason Barnard, Foremost’s President and CEO notes “Securing this permit, which is valid until the end of 2027, provides us the flexibility to test near high-grade historic uranium mineralization and potentially evaluate other targets on the project in the months and years to come. We are particularly excited about high-priority targets, including follow up of CLG-D1, which intersected 8,600 ppm uranium. I believe CLK is a highly prospective property and showcases the depth of potential within Foremost’s uranium exploration portfolio and its robust exploration pipeline.

We expect the results of our recently completed MobileMT geophysical survey to allow us to further refine and prioritize our targets in preparation of our anticipated upcoming drill program.”

CLK was strategically staked by Denison Mines Corp (“Denison”, NYSE American: DNN) and is comprised of 25,753 acres (10,422 hectares) located approximately 30 kilometers south of the northern Athabasca Basin margin. The property lies within the Snowbird Tectonic Zone, which is a structural corridor that is known to host several uranium occurrences (see figure 1 below). The property is adjacent to Saskatchewan Highway 905 and can be accessed via winter trail or year-round via aircraft from airstrips at either Black Lake or Stony Rapids.

Drill testing at CLK in 1997 and 2000 resulted in the completion of two significant drill holes, CLG – D1 and CLG-D5, both of which intersected notable uranium mineralization:

CLG-D1: Intersected 8,600 ppm U 1 (approx. 1.01% U 3 O 8 ) at 862 meters, hosted in pitchblende stringers in the basement just below the unconformity.

(approx. 1.01% U O ) at 862 meters, hosted in pitchblende stringers in the basement just below the unconformity. CLG-D5: Intersected 510 ppm U2 (approx. 0.06% U 3 O 8 ) at ~ 900 meters depth immediately above the unconformity.







Figure 1. CLK Uranium Property Location Map



Planned Exploration Program

Foremost is awaiting the results of a recently completed MobileMT geophysical survey. Once the results are received, the company will complete a technical review and integrate the results with historically available data to further refine drill targets for an anticipated diamond drill program that is expected to begin later this summer.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jordan Pearson, P. Geo., Project Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option from Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”) to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

1 Uranium values were obtained by XRF analysis, a legacy method that does not meet current industry standards. Samples are believed to represent single-point measurements rather than intervals. See Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File 74J16-0013.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/789d92ff-3736-4588-8fb7-867066bd48f3