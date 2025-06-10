MetaVia to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum June 12th

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer will present a company overview live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, taking place June 11-12, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

May 2025: Closed a private placement, which resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

May 2025: Presented data from the 16-week Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241 in patients with presumed MASH in a late-breaking poster presentation at EASL Congress 2025. In this trial, DA-1241 significantly decreased plasma ALT levels, with a mean reduction of 22.8 U/L at 16 weeks, the Controlled Attenuation Parameter (CAP) Score improved by 23.0 dB/m, indicating reduced liver fat content, while an improvement in FibroScan-AST (FAST) score and NIS-4, supports beneficial effects on liver health.

April 2025: Reported additional, positive top-line results from the 4-week MAD Part 2 of its Phase 1 clinical trial of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity further demonstrating its best-in-class potential. DA-1726 demonstrated a clear dose-responsive trend in body weight reduction across the 8 mg to 32 mg range, indicating potentially greater efficacy at higher doses and longer duration of use. Additionally, body mass index, which shows body weight adjusted for height, showed a difference between the treatment group and the placebo group, which was even more pronounced, further supporting the dose-dependent effect of the drug on weight-related outcomes. Of note, DA-1726 did not show any clinically significant increases in heart rate or QTcF changes up to 32 mg at 4 weeks of administration.

April 2025: Announced positive top-line results from the 4-week MAD Part 2 of its Phase 1 clinical trial of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1726 demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability, with positive clinical activity. The cohort receiving 32 mg of DA-1726 with no titration demonstrated a maximum reduction in body weight from baseline ranging up to -6.3%, and a mean body weight reduction of -4.3% at Day 26 (p=0.0005). Four out of six subjects on the 32 mg dose experienced mild gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events (AEs), most of which were resolved after 24 hours of occurrence. There were no treatment-related discontinuations or serious adverse events (SAEs).

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. In a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in obesity, DA-1726 demonstrated best-in-class potential for weight loss, glucose control, and waist reduction. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. In a Phase 2a clinical study, DA-1241 demonstrated direct hepatic action in addition to its glucose lowering effects.

For more information, please visit www.metaviatx.com .

