Itron Publishes 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, today released its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report details Itron’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and highlights how the company is empowering cities and utilities to boost efficiency, reduce emissions and build climate-resilient communities equipped to tackle a range of challenges including resource scarcity and infrastructure strain.

“At Itron, sustainability is a responsibility we embrace every day,” said Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron. “This year, Itron completed our first enterprise-wide double materiality assessment, furthering our commitment to ensure our sustainability priorities are aligned with stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements. Just as importantly, our solutions continued to help customers reduce their own environmental impact. We remain deeply committed to creating lasting, positive change for our business, our communities and the planet.”

Key areas of progress highlighted in the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Double Materiality Assessment : Itron completed the company’s first Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) in 2024. The assessment included a multiphase approach to evaluate sustainability topics through both impact and financial materiality lenses. This exercise reinforces our commitment to stakeholder engagement and helps ensure our sustainability strategy is aligned with our business priorities and future regulatory requirements.

: Itron completed the company’s first Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) in 2024. The assessment included a multiphase approach to evaluate sustainability topics through both impact and financial materiality lenses. This exercise reinforces our commitment to stakeholder engagement and helps ensure our sustainability strategy is aligned with our business priorities and future regulatory requirements. Providing Sustainable Solutions : Itron’s grid edge intelligence and smart city solutions continue to help customers advance their sustainability initiatives, reduce emissions and enhance customer engagement. In 2024, Itron solutions helped customers avoid more emissions than ever before with 7.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions avoided. These reductions were driven by improved operational efficiency and increased consumer engagement.

: Itron’s grid edge intelligence and smart city solutions continue to help customers advance their sustainability initiatives, reduce emissions and enhance customer engagement. In 2024, Itron solutions helped customers avoid more emissions than ever before with 7.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions avoided. These reductions were driven by improved operational efficiency and increased consumer engagement. Improving Our Environmental Impact: In 2024, Itron strengthened its sustainability program through key operational milestones. Itron achieved 100% ISO 14001 certification across all manufacturing facilities and maintained impeccable safety performance. Itron has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by over 50% since 2019.

In 2024, Itron strengthened its sustainability program through key operational milestones. Itron achieved 100% ISO 14001 certification across all manufacturing facilities and maintained impeccable safety performance. Itron has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by over 50% since 2019. Supporting Our People and Communities: Itron continued to prioritize a people-first culture in 2024, earning recognition from Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces. In a company-led survey, nearly 95% of employees expressed their intent to stay with the company. Itron expanded its global inclusion efforts, strengthened leadership development programs and launched early-career and apprenticeship initiatives. The company also invested over $1 million in corporate philanthropy, educational outreach and volunteerism, reinforcing Itron’s role as a responsible employer and a meaningful community partner.

Itron continued to prioritize a people-first culture in 2024, earning recognition from Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces. In a company-led survey, nearly 95% of employees expressed their intent to stay with the company. Itron expanded its global inclusion efforts, strengthened leadership development programs and launched early-career and apprenticeship initiatives. The company also invested over $1 million in corporate philanthropy, educational outreach and volunteerism, reinforcing Itron’s role as a responsible employer and a meaningful community partner. Operating with Integrity: Ethical conduct remains central to Itron’s operation. In 2024, 100% of employees completed the Code of Conduct training, and nearly 90% of the Board remained independent, ensuring strong oversight. The company also earned recognition from MSCI and Sustainalytics for maintaining a low-risk ESG profile, demonstrating Itron’s values-driven leadership and growing trust among stakeholders. ESG credibility remained strong, with an “AA” MSCI rating and a “Low Risk” designation from Sustainalytics.





Itron’s 2024 report underscores its continued leadership in responsible business practices and climate action. With oversight from its board of directors and active engagement across the organization, Itron’s ESG strategy remains embedded in its operations.

The full 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report is available for download at www.itron.com/esg.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.



