Bluebeam Advances AEC Workflows with Seamless Integrations, Markup Feature Enhancements and Faster Performance

PASADENA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, today announced a powerful set of product updates aimed at helping project teams get more done, faster. From performance enhancements and new markup tools to expanded integrations, the latest releases showcase Bluebeam’s commitment to elevate collaboration and increase productivity for its users.

New Integrations Directory creates seamless workflows across tools

Increasingly complex projects require an expanding tech stack. Bluebeam’s newly launched Integrations Directory provides a centralized hub for Bluebeam users to connect with a growing ecosystem of third-party apps and plugins such as Procore Documents, Microsoft SharePoint, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and Vectorworks. From project management to document control and more, Bluebeam and its partners are helping to streamline workflows, eliminate manual processes, and enhance collaboration. All subscription plans can use integrations, removing barriers to connectivity for teams of all sizes.

Faster performance on modern hardware

With this latest release, Revu now runs natively and 30% faster on ARM-based devices like Microsoft Surface tablets and via Parallels on Apple M-series Macs. These updates ensure that teams working across modern hardware platforms can open, navigate, and mark up complex documents more efficiently. It also makes it easier for Mac users to run Revu natively via Parallels.

Markup and Tool Chest upgrades

Revu 21.6 also introduces new features aimed at reducing the time it takes to communicate project issues and streamline repetitive tasks such as Markups on Capture - one of Bluebeam’s most highly requested features where users can now draw directly on photos taken in the field to pinpoint issues with greater clarity. Tool Chest enhancements provide users with multi-select drag-and-drop, and customizable punch keys now give users more control and speed when using reusable markups.

“These updates reflect our commitment to solving real-world challenges faced by AEC professionals in the office, in the trailer and on their job sites,” said Jason Bonifay, Chief Technology Officer at Bluebeam. “Whether you’re syncing data across tools or just trying to close punch items faster, we're delivering solutions that remove friction so teams can focus less on workarounds and more on building great projects.”

Discover what’s possible at Unbound



With the launch of the new Integrations Directory and enhanced performance across platforms, Bluebeam continues to deliver tools that empower AEC professionals to work more efficiently and collaboratively—no matter where or how they work. These updates are part of a larger commitment to driving innovation across the industry and at Unbound - Bluebeam’s premiere conference – we’re bringing together the people, ideas, and technologies shaping the future of the built environment.



Explore what’s next and be part of the movement at bluebeam.com/unbound and to learn more about the new Integrations Directory and other updates to Bluebeam, check out our What’s New page.