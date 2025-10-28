New Bluebeam Report Shows Early AI Adopters in AEC Seeing Significant ROI Despite Uneven Adoption

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and part of the Nemetschek Group, today released its 2026 Building the Future: Bluebeam AEC Technology Outlook report. Based on a global survey of over 1,000 AEC professionals, this year’s report reveals:

AI adoption remains limited: Only 27% of AEC firms use AI for automation, problem-solving, or decision-making, citing risk, cost, and integration challenges.

Early adopters see strong ROI: 68% have saved at least $50,000, and nearly half (46%) have saved 500-1,000 hours using AI tools.

AI growth accelerating: 94% of AEC companies currently using AI plan to further increase investment and use of AI in the next year, moving from pilots to workflow integration.

Barriers to AI integration in AEC

Despite proven ROI, firms remain cautious due to ongoing challenges that underscore the need for stronger data governance and compliance frameworks. These challenges reveal:

Data sharing security (42%) alongside cost and complexity (33%) were the top integration challenges reported by respondents.

69% also say concerns about potential AI regulations have impacted their AI efforts.

AI and digital tools reshape the AEC workforce

The report also highlights how technology is becoming a critical part of the workforce strategy in AEC. Technology is increasingly seen not only as a driver of productivity, but a tool for bridging critical workforce gaps and providing a competitive advantage in recruiting and retention:

56% of respondents say AI helps offset skilled labor shortages.

Nearly half (44%) cite advanced digital tools as key to attracting and retaining top talent, alongside culture and compensation.

However, the report reveals that skills gaps remain a significant barrier, with nearly a fifth of companies (19%) citing a lack of digital skills and nearly a fourth (23%) mentioning difficulty in keeping up with rapidly changing technology as their top challenges. Even with these concerns, two thirds of companies surveyed (65%) invest less than 10% of technology budgets on training.

“AI in construction is still emerging, yet the momentum among early adopters is accelerating rapidly delivering tangible gains in cost, time, and collaboration,” said Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam. “The question now isn’t whether AI works – it’s how to integrate it effectively. Our customers are thriving when AI fits the way they work. 95% of early adopters in our survey use AI frequently across the building lifecycle, and nearly half reclaimed 500–1,000 hours on critical tasks like scheduling, planning and document analysis. When AI stops being hype and starts solving real problems, that’s when we see true impact, and that’s where the AEC industry is headed.”

Technology investment accelerates amid uneven adoption

Beyond AI, the report paints a broader picture of an industry in transition and highlights uneven progress in digital transformation:

84% of firms plan to increase overall technology investment in 2026.

67% of AEC leaders say digital tools are already improving productivity.

Only 11% are fully digital; most still rely on paper and legacy tools for key workflows.

52% still use paper during the design phase and 49% during planning, and 43% still rely on physical signatures and approvals.

In addition, workflow visibility remains a major challenge. Nearly 40% of firms report difficulty managing collaboration across the full project lifecycle, especially when teams are siloed between design, construction and operations.

“The biggest barriers to AEC technology adoption in 2026 aren’t cost – they’re complexity, culture and connection,” added Shuja. “Success requires not just tools but training and an integrated approach that connects the dots across teams, project phases and workflows. Winning in this new era will take what I refer to as dual athletes – teams that bring construction expertise and digital fluency together to create the competitive advantage. When builders and technologists work as one, you break down barriers between tools, teams, and data. That’s when digital collaboration becomes seamless and transformative.”

The Building the Future: Bluebeam AEC Technology Outlook 2026 report offers detailed insights into AI adoption, digital maturity, and technology’s impact on project and workforce performance, including regional trends across North America, Europe, and Australia. To download the full report visit: Building the Future: Bluebeam AEC Technology Outlook 2026.

About the survey

Over 1,000 technology decision-makers (manager or above) within architecture, engineering, and construction firms across the US, UK, France, Germany, and Australia were surveyed online in July 2025.