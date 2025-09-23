Bluebeam Expands Procore Partnership for Construction Collaboration with Two Powerful Integrations

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a global leader in solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals and a part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced a strategic partnership featuring two new integrations with Procore , the leading global provider of construction management software. The Procore Documents + Bluebeam and Procore Submittals + Bluebeam integrations are designed to help eliminate data silos, increase efficient workflows, streamline collaborative document reviews, and ensure teams work from a single source of truth across the project lifecycle.

Bluebeam’s expanded partnership with Procore underscores a shared commitment to driving innovation and streamlining AEC workflows for mutual customers globally. Building on Bluebeam’s recent introduction of its Integrations Directory and key product enhancements, this collaboration strengthens Bluebeam’s vision for an open, connected ecosystem that empowers project teams to collaborate seamlessly across the tools they use every day.

Procore Documents + Bluebeam empowers users to add markups directly to files stored in Procore Documents, with all changes automatically saved back to Procore. This helps ensure project stakeholders have access to the latest content, without the risk of version control issues. Files can also be imported into Bluebeam Studio Sessions for quick, multi-user review.

Procore Submittals + Bluebeam connects Bluebeam’s powerful markup tools with Procore’s Submittals workflow. Teams can launch Bluebeam Studio Sessions directly from Procore, review submittal PDFs collaboratively, and return marked-up documents automatically to Procore – eliminating manual steps and preserving a complete audit trail.

“These integrations remove barriers to collaboration and keep teams focused on building, not managing documents and data,” said Luke Prescott, Head of Product at Bluebeam. “By deepening our integrations with Procore, we’re removing barriers to collaboration and ensuring that project teams can work more efficiently and accurately. Our goal is to empower construction professionals with tools that keep everyone on the same page, across the project lifecycle.”

“Seamless collaboration is critical for driving efficient and successful project delivery,” said Geoff Lewis, SVP of Product Management at Procore. “Our expanded integrations with Bluebeam give customers powerful, connected workflows that reduce friction and ensure everyone is working from the same set of information. Together, we’re helping the industry build smarter and faster.”

Bluebeam’s expanded integration strategy reflects its commitment to connecting leading industry tools and delivering solutions that drive digital transformation in construction.

Other Nemetschek Group brands are also enhancing their connectivity with Procore , including:

Solibri: The new Solibri CheckPoint integration brings advanced, cloud-based BIM model checking and issue management into Procore for real-time validation of Revit® and IFC models.

GoCanvas & SiteDocs: GoCanvas enables automated mobile data collection and safety management workflows within Procore, while SiteDocs links compliance records and safety forms to projects for a unified safety platform.

dRofus: A new workflow between dRofus and Novorender, a Procore company, allows instant visualization of BIM project data within Novorender’s 3D environment and direct integration into Procore for comprehensive coordination.

Want to learn more about integrations and other innovations from Bluebeam? Register for Unbound, the company’s annual global event for AEC professionals, taking place September 30 – October 2 in Washington, D.C. Procore and Bluebeam will host a session about the partnership on Wednesday afternoon of Unbound.

For even more industry insights, catch Bluebeam at Procore Groundbreak, October 14-16 in Houston, TX.