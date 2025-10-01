Bluebeam Unveils Bluebeam Max, Next-Generation AI-Powered Innovations at Unbound 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced a bold new vision for connected construction at its Unbound 2025 industry conference. Headlining the announcements was Bluebeam Max, a new premium subscription plan that boosts Revu with a range of AI features, alongside news of major product updates that elevate collaboration, integrate field teams, and expand cross-platform workflows.

Bluebeam Max: AI-Powered Productivity for AEC

Launching globally in early 2026, Bluebeam Max will offer breakthrough automation and intelligence across the entire project lifecycle. Key features include:

Revu + Anthropic Claude integration, enabling natural-language AI prompts to automate tasks and transform markup data into actionable insights.

AI-REVIEW and AI-MATCH (technology from Bluebeam’s Firmus AI acquisition announced in September) to uncover design issues early, detect scope gaps, and compare drawings with unprecedented accuracy.

Stitching, which automatically combines multiple drawing sheets into a single, navigable view for infrastructure-scale projects.

Advanced ‘MagicWand’ Markup Tools, new Convert to, Duplicate as, and Offset markup actions automate repetitive markup placement and reduce manual clicks to make takeoffs faster and more accurate.

Connected Sessions with Revit, bridging 2D markups and 3D models for faster coordination between design and build teams.

“AEC professionals are entering a new season of intelligence where AI isn't just a buzzword –it's a tool that empowers teams to eliminate waste, reduce risk and build with greater confidence.” said Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam. “Bluebeam Max is designed for this moment, blending the trusted collaboration of Revu with the transformative power of AI so our customers can spend less time managing files and more time shaping the world around us.”

Elevated Collaboration and Field Connectivity

In addition to Max, Bluebeam announced several additional updates for all subscribers that reinforce its mission to connect every person, process and platform across the AEC industry:

Task Link connects Revu markups directly with field tasks in GoCanvas , giving office and field teams real-time visibility into project progress.

Intelligent Search updates in the latest version of Revu bring natural-language search across all Studio Projects folders via Revu and web, helping teams quickly find the files, comments, and markups that matter.

Mobile enhancements now enable full Studio Project access, offline sync, and local file access on iOS, and full Studio Project access on Android devices with offline sync and local file access coming in early 2026.

Docusign integration brings e-signatures directly into Studio Projects, eliminating the need for time-consuming downloads and uploads.

Procore, OneDrive, and SharePoint integrations allow users to open, markup, and sync files seamlessly across platforms.

Building the Future of AEC Together

At Unbound, Bluebeam leaders underscored that these innovations are rooted in a simple philosophy: build in partnership and empower users.

“We’re building the connective tissue of the AEC industry,” said Don Jacob, Chief Innovation Officer at Bluebeam. “By uniting AI, collaboration, and field connectivity, we’re giving professionals the tools they need to deliver projects smarter, faster, and better than ever before.”

Bluebeam Max will be available globally in early 2026, with free trials for both new and existing customers. To learn more about Bluebeam Max and sign up for updates, visit www.bluebeam.com/bluebeam-max.

To keep up with the latest on what is available to Bluebeam users today, visit www.bluebeam.com/whats-new.