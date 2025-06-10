Carson Group Strengthens Colorado Presence with Acquisition of Wambolt & Associates

Omaha, Neb., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Wambolt & Associates, a wealth advisory firm based in Littleton, Colo. Led by Founder and Managing Partner / Wealth Advisor Greg Wambolt, the team manages approximately $570 million in assets.

With more than 35 years industry experience, Wambolt started the firm in 2010, and it has since grown into an ensemble practice known for delivering investment solutions and tax reduction strategies to high-net-worth families, executives and business owners across the region.

“By joining Carson Wealth, we’re giving our clients access to a deeper bench of specialists and a level of centralized services that will meaningfully enhance their experience,” said Wambolt. “We live in an increasingly complex financial world, and that complexity calls for a coordinated team of experts who can step in at the right moment with the right solutions. With Carson Wealth’s resources behind us, we can deliver a higher level of expertise along with the same personal service our clients know and value.”

Wambolt & Associates clients will continue working with their existing team while gaining access to Carson’s extensive capabilities, including centralized planning support, institutional-level investment strategies and advanced tax and estate planning. Carson’s model offers national-scale resources while preserving the personalized relationships that remain central to the client experience.

This acquisition strengthens Carson Wealth’s growing presence in the Rocky Mountain region and underscores its ongoing commitment to building partnerships with independent advisory firms nationwide.

“We are highly impressed by the talent that Greg has assembled as he continues to build out a strong G2 team focused on long-term relationships and exceptional outcomes,” said Michael Belluomini, senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions at Carson Group. “We’re inspired by Greg’s commitment to build a platform to mentor the next generation of advisors, and we are thrilled to support that next chapter of their growth. At Carson, our entire focus is to help advisors grow and thrive, and we do that by providing strategic resources that will elevate their impact and expand what’s possible for their clients.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $42 billion* in assets and serves more than 53,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Holdings, LLC. AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC, which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc. 7992008.1-0625-A

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.