Circana Aggregated Retailer Data Integrated in the LiveRamp Clean Room, Accelerating Advertiser Ability to Boost Performance Outcomes

Chicago, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced an expansion of its partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration partner, to increase advertisers’ access to retail insights for end-to-end marketing optimization. This initiative underscores both organizations’ dedication to meeting the growing demand for enhanced advertising performance by broadening access to actionable data and insights through secure, responsible data collaboration, all within the LiveRamp Clean Room.

Circana, which tracks $5.8 trillion in consumer sales, offers the most comprehensive and verified consumer sales data in the industry. This data is fueled by unparalleled retailer membership loyalty card data for the U.S. CPG sector, providing noticeably greater sales coverage compared to other purchase-based data providers. Additionally, Circana's Complete Consumer™ receipt panel, representing approximately 200,000 static households, delivers robust insights across general merchandise industries, such as luxury beauty, consumer technology, apparel, foodservice, and others.

With this integration, advertisers gain seamless access to Circana’s aggregated, multi-outlet retailer transaction data, providing granular, omnichannel insights that can power real-time data-driven decisions and help brands win share. Marketers can now:

Build smarter profiles with a deeper understanding of customer purchase behavior both within and across product categories, powered by Circana’s premium data assets.

with a deeper understanding of customer purchase behavior both within and across product categories, powered by Circana’s premium data assets. Define and activate high-value audiences using Circana’s known, aggregated multi-retailer purchase data that reflects actual consumer buying patterns.

using Circana’s known, aggregated multi-retailer purchase data that reflects actual consumer buying patterns. Distribute campaigns at scale across over 150 destinations via LiveRamp’s powerful data collaboration network.

across over 150 destinations via LiveRamp’s powerful data collaboration network. Access standardized insights with minimal cost or complexity.

Circana and LiveRamp remain focused on helping advertisers deliver on outcomes that prove ROI. As a further expansion to this solution, advertisers will be able to enrich their first-party data with Circana’s purchase-based insights directly within the LiveRamp Clean Room, unlocking deeper analytics, more powerful modeling, and high-impact audience activation. They can also measure campaign performance in near real time, using conversion attribution to refine tactics and optimize marketing efforts to focus on those levers that drive measurable performance gains.

“Circana is committed to delivering the data and solutions our clients need to make confident, data-driven decisions that maximize sales outcomes,” said Dave Slowik, executive vice president of Global Media at Circana. “This expanded partnership with LiveRamp reflects our shared mission to address evolving advertiser challenges with innovative, trusted solutions that fuel measurable results.”

“LiveRamp and Circana’s growing partnership continues to enhance advertisers’ ability to plan, target, activate, and measure effectively,” said Vihan Sharma, chief revenue officer at LiveRamp. “Integrating clean room intelligence and standardization empowers data to become more connected, measurable, and adaptive, enabling more actionable insights and faster time-to-value.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.





