Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP); DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP):

A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), via certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning AppLovin's financial growth and stability.



WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), via certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning AppLovin’s financial growth and stability. These allegedly fraudulent statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin’s launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using “cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin’s manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain AppLovin officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current AppLovin shareholders who purchased shares prior to May 10, 2023 can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shareholders who have held shares since prior to November 10, 2023 may have rights in connection with an investigation.

Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether officers and directors of DoubleVerify breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.



Current DoubleVerify shareholders who have held shares since prior to November 10, 2023 can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shareholders who have held shares since prior to October 22, 2024 may have rights in connection with an investigation.

Why? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.



The underlying complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. Finally, the Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Current Manhattan Associates shareholders who have held shares since prior to October 22, 2024 can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

$MANH #ManhattanAssociates

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR):

Current Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 8, 2024 can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and potentially a court approved incentive award.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Monolithic Power have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Monolithic Power Systems shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 8, 2024 can seek corporate reforms and the return of funds back to the company.

