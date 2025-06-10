Machine Vision Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 3.65 billion by 2032, Fueled By Growing Automation And Inspection Needs - SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine Vision Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Machine Vision Lighting Market size was valued at USD 1.87 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.73 % during 2025-2032.”

Machine Vision Lighting Market Growth Driven by Precision, Efficiency, and Technological Advancements

The machine vision lighting industry is witnessing a high demand driven by the increasing demand for accurate inspection due to the growing automation in the manufacturing, electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. It is high-performance LED systems provide high quality image acquisition that is suited for rapid and complex environments. Market size in the U.S: USD 0.32 billion in 2024, USD 0.64 billion in 2032 (8.91% CAGR) The advent of dual-mode sensing and the dual-gate MoS 2 phototransistor by Zhejiang University with ultra-low power consumption and high dynamic range is improving real-time vision, driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Grows Fastest in Machine Vision Lighting Market

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the machine vision lighting market with a 44% revenue share, owing to industrialization at a breakneck speed and increasing demand for automation in various manufacturing, automotive, and electronics applications. China, which made big bets on automation technologies, was the darling of the region.

North America is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2032, with a 9.97% CAGR, driven by the development of AI, robotics, and precision vision systems especially in the U.S.

Europe was a potential strong contender too, as Germany was leading in automation, automotive and industrial automation.

LATAM and MEA are experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing industrial automation and infrastructure and rising demand for the advanced vision system in the developing verticals such as manufacturing and logistics.

Machine Vision Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.87 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.73% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type(LED, Xenon, Fluorescent, Fiber Optic, Halogen and Other Product Types)

• By Spectrum Lights(UV Spectrum and IR Spectrum)

• By Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other Product Types)

• By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics & Retail and Other End Users)

Segment-Wise Insights: Key Drivers and Growth Trends in the Machine Vision Lighting Market

By Product Type

The Xenon segment dominated the machine vision lighting market with a 46% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2032, with a CAGR of 10.50%. This expansion is driven by the segment’s strong-intensity brightness combined with excellent quality of light, which is well-suited for demanding industrial settings. Strong demand for automotive manufacturing and robotics – where precision and dependability are essential – is fueling the growth of Xenon lighting in sophisticated machine vision systems.

By Spectrum Lights

In 2024, the IR spectrum segment led the machine vision lighting market with a 60% share, which can be attributed to its efficiency in low light and increasing usage in high precision applications such as automotive, security and manufacturing.

The UV spectrum segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 9.93%. It is growing in popularity with materials inspection, semiconductor manufacturing and forensic searches, where increased contrast and surface detail visibility are important to quality control.

By Application

In 2024, the automotive segment accounted for 31% of the machine vision lighting market, due to increasing implementation of digital document processing for vehicle records, insurance and regulatory purposes. The enterprise-level of document reader is in high demand due to automation on the rise.

From 2025 to 2032, the electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 10.33%, owing to requirement for high-precision imaging in microelectronics production and advanced semiconductor fabrication to enable quality assurance.

By End-User

In 2024, the manufacturing segment led the machine vision lighting market with a 46% share, owing to increasing demand for automation, quality inspection, and quick and accurate defect finding on the production lines.

From 2025 to 2032, the healthcare segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 10.59%, due to rising utilization of modern vision systems for medical imaging, diagnostics, and surgical support to improve patient care standards by ensuring high accuracy and efficacy.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Keyence

Omron

Cognex

FLIR

Basler

Teledyne

Sony

Micro-Epsilon

Advanced Illumination

LUCID Vision Labs Inc.

Tri-Tronics

Advanced Materials

Meta Phase

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Advanced Illumination will be at Automate 2025, where they will present new machine vision lighting solutions such as the UltraSeal Ring Light for food and Low Angle Dark Field Ring Light for automotive inspection.

