Nano Interactive and Compliant collaborate to enhance media integrity for brands’ media investments

LONDON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Interactive, a leader in AI-powered intent planning and targeting, and Compliant, the global authority on data integrity in digital advertising, today announced a new partnership. Brand’s using Nano’s ID-free intent solution can now activate Compliant’s Data Integrity Index (DII) to prioritise media quality, reduce waste and avoid risk, while delivering improved campaign outcomes.

Despite massive investments in ad verification and optimization, the ANA’s 2024 Programmatic Supply Chain Study revealed a harsh truth: only 50% of digital ad spend reaches viewable, brand-safe, non-MFA environments. By activating Compliant’s signal in media campaigns, brands ensure that every impression they buy exceeds baseline data standards and avoids low-value high-risk inventory, giving greater confidence in the integrity of sell-side audiences.

“We’ve normalized media waste, privacy blind spots, and ad fraud,” said Hailey Brewer, Client Sales Director at Nano Interactive. “But now, advertisers can do more than react. With this partnership, they can actively prioritize media integrity and performance in tandem — no IDs, no compromises.”

Compliant is the first company to offer independent verification of supply-side data standards worldwide. Their technology measures compliance and attributes a risk score to every publisher they audit, using 60+ privacy-related signals including misfiring CMPs, excessive data collection, unlawful data sharing and pervasive data leakage. Initial campaigns optimised for compliance have delivered on all benchmarks agreed with the advertiser – including CTR, attention and reach.

Jamie Barnard, CEO of Compliant added, “As privacy continues to disrupt the fundamentals of digital advertising, marketers are demanding direct access to quality media backed by high quality, credible and trustworthy data. It’s exciting to see progressive companies like Nano giving their clients a critical information advantage in their pursuit of efficiency, transparency and performance.”

The Nano + Compliant solution is live and available for brands immediately. For marketers tired of funding low-value publishers with sketchy data practices, it’s time to stop optimizing the problem — and start eliminating it.

About Nano Interactive

Nano Interactive is a leader in Ai powered intent targeting without the use of personal identifiers. Since its launch in 2014, Nano has delivered over 2000 bespoke and brand safe campaigns for leading brands across mobile, video, display and CTV and continues to powerfully connect brands with relevant audiences where and when it matters most.

Our platform harnesses billions of intent signals combined with next generation contextual targeting to achieve measurable impact to deliver new customers in a 100% privacy friendly way.

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of data integrity signals in digital advertising, offering tech solutions, data, and actionable insights to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and improve campaign effectiveness. Data integrity is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in media, technology, digital governance, and data compliance. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.compliant.global.

