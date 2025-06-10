EnsembleIQ’s 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards Now Open for Nominations, Featuring Expanded Enterprise Innovation Categories

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality Technology (HT), a brand of EnsembleIQ, is now accepting nominations for the 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards , which celebrate restaurant companies for outstanding achievements in business and technology innovation.

Now in its 19th year, the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards recognize how innovation fuels growth, loyalty, and operational excellence across the restaurant ecosystem. New for 2025, the awards program introduces expanded Enterprise categories—Infrastructure, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, and Sustainability—reflecting the industry’s growing need to integrate smart technology and strategy across all business functions.

“In 2025, restaurants are using innovation not just to operate smarter but also to earn loyalty, grow profitably, and build future-ready teams,” said Hospitality Technology Editor-in-Chief Robert Firpo-Cappiello. “This year’s expanded Enterprise categories reflect the evolving reality: transformation is happening across departments, not just IT. We’re proud to spotlight the brands redefining restaurant success through bold and strategic technology decisions.”

Award Categories:

Enterprise Innovator (Expanded for 2025)

Presented to the company that has used a specific strategy or technology—well beyond standard practice—to improve business performance. Eligible innovation areas include, but are not limited to:

Infrastructure

Human Resources

Sales & Marketing

Sustainability



Customer Engagement Innovator

Recognizing restaurants that have applied technology or strategy to boost guest engagement, loyalty, and brand reputation. This may include:

Digital Ordering

Guest Experience

Guest-Facing Technologies



Nominations for the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards are being accepted through July 11, 2025. Submit nominations here . View nomination guidelines here .

Finalists and winners will be chosen by Hospitality Technology and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board and notified by September 10, 2025. The winners’ names will be announced and honored on stage during the awards program at MURTEC Executive Summit , Oct. 20-22 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

To register to attend the MURTEC Executive Summit, click here .

Past MURTEC Breakthrough Award winners include: Dine Brands (2024 Enterprise), Wingstop (2024 Enterprise), Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (2023 Customer Engagement), Taco Bell (2022 Customer Engagement), and Little Caesars (2021 Enterprise, 2019 Customer Facing). View the complete list of past winners here .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@hospitalitytech.com.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 18,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network , a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com . Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ , headquartered in Chicago.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

