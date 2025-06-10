Tenstreet Analysis Reveals How Carriers Can Cut Ad Spend and Increase Speed-to-Hire

TULSA, Okla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet , the trucking industry’s leading network solution provider for drivers and carriers, today released market analysis shared during its annual user conference, UConnect25. Based on anonymized platform data from thousands of carriers and over 1.5 million drivers through Q1 2025, Tenstreet highlighted key strategies to cut costs and accelerate hiring.

Respond Faster and Streamline the Hiring Process

For carriers looking to fill driver positions, analysis of the Tenstreet platform’s data shows speed-to-contact and hiring cycle length are critical success factors:

Carriers that respond to driver applications within five minutes see a 6.2% hiring rate, which is nearly double the platform average of 3.7%.



When the hiring process extends beyond the platform average of 10 to 15 days, hiring rates drop by up to 50%.



Process delays always impact hiring rates, regardless of whether they stem from the carrier or the driver.



“Any delay in the hiring process will reduce the hiring rate — it doesn’t matter if it comes from the carrier or the driver,” said Tim Crawford, Chief Executive Officer at Tenstreet. “That’s why we encourage clients to take a moment to experience their own application process, even if it involves going to a truck stop with spotty service. A faster, easier experience means more hires and less wasted spend.”

Leverage the Enthusiasm of Motivated Drivers

Compared to last year, most carriers saw fewer drivers submit lead applications (which register interest). However, analysis shows those drivers who are actively applying are more serious than ever.

A comparison of lead applications and full applications between April 2024 and April 2025 found:

Drivers submitted fewer lead applications, but more full applications (based on platform average).



Drivers submitted fewer applications to smaller fleets (with fewer than 50 trucks) and more applications to larger fleets.



Drivers submitted more lead applications and full applications to private fleets.



Tenstreet’s lead-to-full conversion rate, which tracks how many drivers eventually complete a full application, reached an all-time high of over 60% (up from 48% last year).



“There may be fewer drivers in the market, but the ones who are out there are highly motivated, and they’re moving to private carriers and bigger fleets,” said Crawford. “We see applicants who aren’t just browsing, but taking action and moving as quickly as the hiring experience allows them to move.”

Use In-App Messaging to Build Driver Connection

Analysis shows the Driver Pulse mobile application from Tenstreet is the most effective way for carriers to guide drivers through the document-intensive hiring process:

Pulse hosts over 1.6 million active users, more than double the amount it did in 2020.



Carriers can reach over 80% of drivers on Pulse instantly via push notification (after those drivers have entered a carrier’s hiring workflow).



Tenstreet carriers that use Pulse currently save more than $18 million per year in collective advertising costs.



If all Tenstreet carriers switched from SMS to Pulse messaging, they’d save another $40 million in collective advertising costs.



“Our data analysis has made one thing clear: hiring better doesn’t mean spending more,” said Crawford. “When carriers use tools like Pulse to connect with drivers, they don’t just improve hiring rates, they create a smoother experience for the transportation industry.”

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. We help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets in the key areas of driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel, retention, and efficiency. Since 2006, millions of drivers have also used Tenstreet’s platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job. For more information, visit www.tenstreet.com.