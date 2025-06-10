HEI Civil Names Clint Eskridge South Central Regional President

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading provider of site preparation and underground utility services, announced the appointment of Clint Eskridge as Regional President of its South Central region. Eskridge, a seasoned construction professional with over 27 years of industry experience, will lead the company's strategic growth and operational excellence in the region.

Eskridge's journey with HEI Civil began in 2010 as a General Superintendent, where he consistently delivered exceptional results on projects ranging from $200,000 to $ 30 million. His proven leadership and operational acumen propelled him to the role of Executive Vice President of Operations, where he provided strategic direction and oversight across all three HEI Civil divisions. Throughout his tenure, Eskridge has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering collaborative team environments and empowering individuals to excel, aligning perfectly with HEI Civil’s mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects. His meticulous approach to project execution has consistently prioritized safety and the responsible management of equipment and resources, underscoring HEI Civil’s unwavering commitment to its critical success factors.

In December 2023, Eskridge was appointed General Manager of HEI Civil's Texas operation, assuming full responsibility for the region's performance. His successful tenure in this role further solidified his reputation as a results-driven leader. Eskridge’s strategic vision and operational acumen have been key drivers in achieving significant production milestones and contributing to the company’s overall growth trajectory, which will be invaluable as he leads the South Central region.

"Clint's extensive experience and deep understanding of the civil construction industry make him the ideal leader for our South Central region," said Leo Denslow, CEO of HEI Civil. "His proven track record of driving operational excellence and fostering strong client relationships will be invaluable as we expand our presence in this critical market. Clint’s consistent pursuit of excellence and drive to elevate operational standards demonstrate his commitment to raising the bar in everything he does.”

Eskridge has also been an integral member of the HEI Civil Board of Directors since 2021, contributing his strategic insights to the company's overall direction as a member of the nominating and governance committee. His hands-on experience, strategic vision, and dedication make him a respected and influential leader in the civil construction industry throughout the South Central region.

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado. The company currently operates in Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. The enterprise's current portfolio comprises daily work on over 70 projects, with more than 800 team members and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

Attachment