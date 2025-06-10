ShiftKey Promotes Seth Rosenberg to President and Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftKey, a leading technology marketplace revolutionizing workforce access in healthcare and beyond, is pleased to announce the promotion of Seth Rosenberg to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Rosenberg will lead operational execution and drive key company-wide initiatives in alignment with ShiftKey’s strategic vision, as the company continues its rapid growth and expansion into new markets.

Rosenberg joined ShiftKey in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over three decades of leadership experience, with a focus on marketplaces and SaaS in public and private equity-backed businesses. Prior to ShiftKey, he served as President at Aspira (Vista Equity Partners) and ReserveAmerica (IAC), and held senior executive roles at Camping World Holdings and Equity LifeStyle Properties.

“Seth has been instrumental in scaling our operations and driving innovation across the organization,” said Mike Vitek, CEO of ShiftKey. “His deep expertise in operational excellence and data-driven leadership has helped position ShiftKey as the leading marketplace for licensed professionals in healthcare and beyond.”

As President and COO, Rosenberg will continue to lead day-to-day operations across ShiftKey while driving critical initiatives that will benefit professional and facility marketplace users. His new role is vital as ShiftKey accelerates growth while strengthening its relationships with healthcare facilities and licensed professionals nationwide. This promotion reflects the company’s commitment to building a resilient, technology-driven workforce marketplace that empowers professionals to work on their own terms.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for ShiftKey,” said Rosenberg. “We’re not only addressing critical workforce shortages in healthcare, but also redefining how professionals and organizations connect through technology. I look forward to continuing our mission of transforming access and integrity in the workplace.”

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a technology company committed to transforming healthcare by leveraging data and a marketplace approach to connect independent licensed professionals with facilities with open workforce needs. ShiftKey is playing a vital role in advancing empowered work, stability and solutions for professionals, facilities and the people and communities they serve. With 10,000 healthcare facilities and hundreds of thousands of independent licensed professionals on the platform, ShiftKey is the market leader in strategic workforce solutions, driving a more sustainable, inclusive and profitable workforce economy for the future. For more information about ShiftKey, visit www.ShiftKey.com.

