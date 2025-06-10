Pond Lehocky Expands Presence in Central Pennsylvania with Addition of Taylor Eckenrode

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Eckenrode, a rising legal talent in the worker’s compensation sector, has joined Pond Lehocky Giordano’s legal practice. Eckenrode will work out of the firm’s Harrisburg and Lancaster offices, as part of the firm’s continued expansion across Pennsylvania.

Before coming to Pond Lehocky, Eckenrode practiced as a Civil Defense Litigator focusing on personal injury. She witnessed how large insurance companies handle claims related to injured persons, and as a result, was inspired to refocus her practice to help those who were injured.

“Taylor’s commitment to standing up for injured workers aligns perfectly with the values upon which we’ve built this firm,” said Jerry Lehocky, founding partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano. “We’re confident she will be a strong addition as we continue fighting for clients across Pennsylvania.”

“Pond Lehocky Giordano is known for its commitment to standing up for injured workers,” said Eckenrode. “I look forward to bringing my experience in injury and commercial law to the firm, as we continue to advocate for workers’ rights.”

Eckenrode’s addition is part of the firm’s broader expansion to offer workers across the state and country access to top quality legal services. Earlier this year, the firm added Jim Garver to lead its Altoona Office, and announced the opening of a new Lehigh Valley office.

“Taylor’s arrival reflects our commitment to expanding our reach across Pennsylvania,” said Samuel Pond, managing partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano. “As we grow our presence in Harrisburg and beyond, Taylor will play an important role in helping us better serve injured workers throughout the state.”

Eckenrode earned her B.A. in Political Science from the University of Alabama and her J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law.

