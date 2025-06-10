The Icelandic Treasury will issue nine new Government bond series in connection with the settlement of ÍL Fund (formerly the Housing Financing Fund). The following nominal amounts will be issued:

Series: ISIN: Nominal value:

RIKS 29 0917 IS0000037711 67,000,000,000 kr.

RIKS 34 1016 IS0000037737 60,353,539,382 kr.

RIKS 36 0815 IS0000037729 59,000,000,000 kr.

RIKS 39 1115 IS0000037745 49,000,000,000 kr.

RIKS 41 0815 IS0000037760 50,000,000,000 kr.

RIKS 44 1017 IS0000037778 50,313,049,596 kr.

RIKS 47 1115 IS0000037786 48,000,000,000 kr.

RIKS 50 0915 IS0000037794 47,000,000,000 kr.

RIKB 32 1015 IS0000037752 56,000,000,000 kr.

The Government bonds will be subject to the "General terms and conditions for Icelandic Government bonds" and "Specific terms" for each bond series, which can be accessed on the Government Debt Management website, www.lanamal.is. Issuance in the above-mentioned bond series related to the winding-up of ÍL Fund may be carried out in a manner other than that described in Article 3 of the General terms and conditions for Icelandic Government bonds, dated 5 June 2025.