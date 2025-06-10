New Government bond series

The Icelandic Treasury will issue nine new Government bond series in connection with the settlement of ÍL Fund (formerly the Housing Financing Fund). The following nominal amounts will be issued:

Series:                         ISIN:                           Nominal value:
RIKS 29 0917               IS0000037711             67,000,000,000 kr.
RIKS 34 1016               IS0000037737             60,353,539,382 kr.
RIKS 36 0815               IS0000037729             59,000,000,000 kr.
RIKS 39 1115                IS0000037745             49,000,000,000 kr.
RIKS 41 0815               IS0000037760             50,000,000,000 kr.
RIKS 44 1017               IS0000037778             50,313,049,596 kr.
RIKS 47 1115                IS0000037786             48,000,000,000 kr.
RIKS 50 0915               IS0000037794             47,000,000,000 kr.
RIKB 32 1015               IS0000037752             56,000,000,000 kr.

The Government bonds will be subject to the "General terms and conditions for Icelandic Government bonds" and "Specific terms" for each bond series, which can be accessed on the Government Debt Management website, www.lanamal.is. Issuance in the above-mentioned bond series related to the winding-up of ÍL Fund may be carried out in a manner other than that described in Article 3 of the General terms and conditions for Icelandic Government bonds, dated 5 June 2025.


