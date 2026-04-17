The size of the RIKB 26 1015 series after the exchange auction on April 17, 2026, is 79,447,320,625 nominal value.
Size of RIKB 26 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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April 17, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKS 29 0917RIKS 37 0115Settlement Date 04/22/202604/22/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,4565,857All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.700/2.96483.424/2.810Total Number of Bids...Read More
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April 15, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKS 29 0917RIKS 37 0115ISINIS0000037711IS0000033793Maturity Date09/17/202901/15/2037Auction Date04/17/202604/17/2026Settlement Date04/22/202604/22/202610% addition04/21/202604/21/2026 Buyback...Read More