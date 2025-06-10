GET REAL! With JCDecaux, in partnership with VIOOH and Displayce

Because when your brand shows up in the physical world with JCDecaux, this power drives real results

Paris, June 10th, 2025 – From June 16th to 19th, 2025, JCDecaux will open the doors of its exclusive venue, The Avenue, during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a global meeting point for leaders in advertising, communications and innovation.

Alongside VIOOH, a leading premium global OOH supply-side platform that is transforming the sector through the use of programmatic capabilities and data, and Displayce, a pioneering technology suite for OOH advertising that meets the needs of brands, media agencies and media owners globally, JCDecaux and its subsidiaries(1) are hosting ‘Get Real’ at The Avenue, a four-day creative forum packed with inspirational speaker sessions, networking opportunities, experience sharing, testimonials, and the latest insights on the effectiveness of outdoor advertising for brands.

A curated programme has been designed with marketing and communication leaders, with sharp insights and concrete solutions to be implemented to help advertisers and their agencies achieve their goals. Discover our fantastic line up of speakers and panellists available on this link: https://www.jcdecaux.com/get-real-jcdecaux#content-sessions.

Whether it’s a morning coffee, a light lunch or an aperitivo drink, The Avenue by JCDecaux provides the perfect backdrop to refuel while keeping the ideas flowing. Join us and Get Real!

Isabelle Schlumberger, Executive Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Development FLIB (France, Luxembourg, Israel and Belgium) of JCDecaux, said: “As an Affiliate Partner of the Cannes Lions 2025, we are proud to open the doors of The Avenue, an exclusive venue dedicated to showcasing the power of OOH and DOOH advertising, featuring insights and expertise from our valued partners VIOOH and Displayce. This is a unique opportunity to explore the psychology of visual impact, the power of context and the strategies that ensure the message doesn't just get noticed - it gets remembered when decisions are made through real-life campaigns that deliver real results. Our dynamic space showcases what makes OOH advertising truly powerful. Connect with visionaries, hear real-world success stories and discover how great ideas become measurable results. Take a break and step into the possible at Cannes - it's the place to be.”

Places are limited at The Avenue, by JCDecaux. Register now to seize the opportunity to network with top-tier advertising professionals and expert marketers involved in our exclusive programming during Cannes.

Address: Hura Cannes, 2 Rue Félix Faure, 06400 Cannes.

Contact: canneslions@avenue.jcdecaux.com

#GetRealwithJCDecaux

At Cannes Lions, the advertising and communications industry meets to see the world's best work. It’s where insights from iconic thought leaders, ideas from innovative companies and inspiration from every corner of the creative marketing community come together. It will be a week of global networking, world-class learning and benchmark-setting Awards, at the world's biggest celebration of history-making creativity.



(1)France, UK, USA, Germany, Spain, Brazil and Middle East





Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

About Cannes Lions:

Since its launch in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has become the global benchmark for excellence in advertising and communications. This annual event brings together top creatives, marketers, tech innovators, and media experts from all over the world.

From iconic keynotes to cutting-edge campaigns, Cannes Lions is where creativity gets celebrated, challenged, and redefined. It’s a week of high-level networking, learning, and inspiration. All on the stunning backdrop of the French Riviera. For brands and any advertising related company, it’s the place to be seen, be remembered, and be part of the future of our industry.

Attachment