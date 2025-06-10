Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,253 Ageas shares in the period from 02-06-2025 until 06-06-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
02-06-202514,354824,63957.4557.2057.75
03-06-202519,3501,113,81757.5657.3557.75
04-06-202528,0411,569,48155.9755.6556.20
05-06-20256,091343,04556.3256.0056.55
06-06-20254,417250,01856.6056.3556.85
Total72,2534,100,99956.7655.6557.75

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,354,150 shares for a total amount of EUR 168,205,201. This corresponds to 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

