Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,253 Ageas shares in the period from 02-06-2025 until 06-06-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|02-06-2025
|14,354
|824,639
|57.45
|57.20
|57.75
|03-06-2025
|19,350
|1,113,817
|57.56
|57.35
|57.75
|04-06-2025
|28,041
|1,569,481
|55.97
|55.65
|56.20
|05-06-2025
|6,091
|343,045
|56.32
|56.00
|56.55
|06-06-2025
|4,417
|250,018
|56.60
|56.35
|56.85
|Total
|72,253
|4,100,999
|56.76
|55.65
|57.75
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,354,150 shares for a total amount of EUR 168,205,201. This corresponds to 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
