Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,253 Ageas shares in the period from 02-06-2025 until 06-06-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 02-06-2025 14,354 824,639 57.45 57.20 57.75 03-06-2025 19,350 1,113,817 57.56 57.35 57.75 04-06-2025 28,041 1,569,481 55.97 55.65 56.20 05-06-2025 6,091 343,045 56.32 56.00 56.55 06-06-2025 4,417 250,018 56.60 56.35 56.85 Total 72,253 4,100,999 56.76 55.65 57.75

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,354,150 shares for a total amount of EUR 168,205,201. This corresponds to 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

