Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 02nd to June 06th, 2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, June 10th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 02nd to June 06th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 02nd to June 06th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI02/06/2025FR000012548640 294126,4382XPAR
VINCI02/06/2025FR000012548620 915126,4567CEUX
VINCI02/06/2025FR00001254863 117126,4606TQEX
VINCI02/06/2025FR00001254862 858126,4530AQEU
VINCI03/06/2025FR000012548650 292127,5078XPAR
VINCI03/06/2025FR000012548627 401127,5325CEUX
VINCI03/06/2025FR00001254864 182127,5467TQEX
VINCI03/06/2025FR00001254864 093127,5590AQEU
VINCI04/06/2025FR000012548644 565127,1391XPAR
VINCI04/06/2025FR000012548622 340127,1561CEUX
VINCI04/06/2025FR00001254864 157127,1701TQEX
VINCI04/06/2025FR00001254863 938127,1779AQEU
VINCI05/06/2025FR000012548649 348127,0130XPAR
VINCI05/06/2025FR000012548627 784126,9451CEUX
VINCI05/06/2025FR00001254864 164126,9378TQEX
VINCI05/06/2025FR00001254864 109126,9630AQEU
VINCI06/06/2025FR000012548648 565126,6308XPAR
VINCI06/06/2025FR000012548627 828126,6071CEUX
VINCI06/06/2025FR00001254864 079126,6094TQEX
VINCI06/06/2025FR00001254864 084126,6140AQEU
  TOTAL398 113126,9629 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 02-06-25 to 06-06-25 vGB

Recommended Reading