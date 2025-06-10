Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Set to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

Boston, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices” is expected to reach $69.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2024 to 2029.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of roll-to-roll (R2R) technologies for flexible devices, covering various device types and fabrication processes. It identifies current and emerging devices and provides detailed market segmentation by process category, substrate material, deposition method, end-use industry and region. The report includes a technological review of the fabrication steps and highlights the most active research organizations in this field and their activities.

The rapid advancements in flexible electronics provide valuable insights into the market size, growth trends, players and emerging applications of R2R technologies. The report highlights the increasing demand for flexible and wearable devices, driving the adoption of R2R technologies for cost-effective, high-volume production. Additionally, the rising demand for R2R-produced solar cells and flexible devices in consumer electronics, optoelectronics and the automotive industry makes this report particularly timely and vital.

The factors driving the market include:

Demand for Flexible Devices: Flexible devices are increasingly popular in consumer electronics (like foldable phones), optoelectronics (such as OLED displays), and the automotive industry (for smart sensors and displays). They offer portability, durability, and innovative designs.

Rising Demand for R2R-Produced Solar Cells: Roll-to-Roll technology enables cost-effective, flexible solar panels. These are crucial for renewable energy solutions, making solar power more accessible and versatile.

Request a sample copy of the global market for R2R technologies for flexible devices report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $37.0 billion Market size forecast $69.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Process category, substrate material, deposition method, end-use industry, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Countries covered The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and the Middle East and Africa Market drivers Growing demand for flexible devices across consumer electronics, optoelectronics and the automotive industry.

Rising demand for R2R-produced solar energy and solar cells globally.

Interesting facts:

According to the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), in 2023, Taiwanese companies are the leading suppliers of flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), accounting for approximately 34.5% of the total market value.

The U.S. accounted for more than 71% of the North American R2R technologies for flexible devices market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2029.

In 2024, Several Indian companies, including Dixon Technologies, expanded their production capacities to cater to the growing demand for flexible devices. Dixon is expected to invest $176.7 million to $ 212.1 million in the next three years to expand its production capacity and component manufacturing.

Emerging startups:

GraphenicaLab: Founded in 2016, GraphenicaLab, a spin-off of Barcelona's Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2), leverages a patented state-of-the-art technology to print flexible graphene sensors and electronic devices directly onto various surfaces. GraphenicaLab has leveraged the extraordinary properties of graphene- the world's thinnest, lightest and strongest material.

Delft Circuits BV: Founded in 2016, Delft Circuits provides hardware solutions for quantum engineers and industries. Delft has established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge quantum technology with hundreds of I/O modules delivered to nearly a hundred clients, including leading national laboratories, blue-chip corporations, and ambitious academic researchers.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the global market R2R technologies for flexible devices?

The market was valued at $37.0 billion in 2023 and will reach $69.8 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2029.

What factors are driving the growth of the R2R technologies for flexible devices market?

The growing demand for flexible devices across consumer electronics, optoelectronics, and the automotive industry.

Rising demand for R2R-produced solar energy and solar cells.

Which end-use industry segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The consumer electronics segment will continue to dominate the market.

Which region has the largest market share in the global R2R technologies for flexible devices market?

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest share in the global market.

Leading companies in the market include:

3M

ALL FLEX SOLUTIONS

APPLIED MATERIALS INC.

ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

AUO CORP.

CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO. LTD.

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC.

FUJIKURA LTD.

HELIATEK

INTERFLEX CO. LTD.

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LTD.

MOLEX

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP.

SAMSUNG

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Related reports include:

Advanced Materials for 3D Printing: Technologies and Global Markets: The report comprehensively analyzes the global market for advanced materials used in 3D printing. It examines the market by material (plastics and polymers, metals), technology (vat polymerization, powder bed fusion, material extrusion), end-user industries (transportation, medical and dental, consumer products and electronics, industrial machinery), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Rest of the World).

Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets: The report analyzes current trends in the global market for printed circuit boards (PCBs). It covers global revenue for five market segments (assembly technology, PCB type, PCB structure, PCB thickness and end-user industry) across four regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World). The report explores growth drivers and challenges of the market, leading PCB manufacturers, emerging technologies, competitive and technological differentiators, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) developments in the industry.

Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence

In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we are here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape, giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That is why, for a limited time, we are offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.

Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.