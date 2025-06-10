Chichester, UK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Leading SEO & Digital Marketing Experts Woya Digital Announces Expansion With New Appointment

Woya Digital, an innovative outcomes focused SEO agency, has shared insights into its ongoing growth trajectory. It has welcomed a newly appointed SEO Manager to augment capacity and meet sustained demand for digital dominance and professional SEO services.

The company has been extending its reach and internal team as more organisations recognise the vital importance of AI in their digital marketing and SEO business strategies.



Drivers Behind the Growth of Woya Digital’s Specialist Digital Marketing and SEO Capabilities

Led by Founders Steve O'Brien and Natalie Karr, Woya Digital is an ambitious and forward-facing agency, central to their success is an exceptional global team, whose dedication and expertise drive measurable business impact and digital dominance for their clients across UK and international markets.

Having initially begun as a small team, the firm now has a 16-strong workforce. It retains a decisive focus on sectors and industries within which it has a long-established background, including finance, healthcare and sports.

The appointment of the company's new SEO Manager represents the latest in a series of strategic expansions as the agency reinforces its position as the digital marketing partner of choice and continues to increase capacity to provide the award-winning services the company is known for.



Woya Digital’s Digital Marketing and SEO Sector Specialisms

Over the 8 years since Woya Digital was first founded, the agency has deployed its industry know-how to enable clients in competitive, fast-growing and high-demand sectors to excel, many of whom have seen industry-beating outcomes in terms of traffic, visibility and their search engine ranking positioning.

Although Woya Digital collaborates with a broad spectrum of clients in varied industries, its core sectors remain a key service area. Steve O'Brien, Founder and Director of SEO, has a professional background in developing online marketing models, specifically within healthcare, sports and finance digital marketing, with a keen interest in AI, innovation and technological advancements in these settings.

Natalie Karr, Founder and Director of Content at Woya Digital, says, 'It's been fantastic to welcome our new SEO Manager to the team, particularly at a time when we’re seeing more than ever how leading-edge SEO approaches intersect with AI and automation functionalities.

We’ve seen the company grow at a pace that isn't slowing down and recognised that to harness the opportunities on the horizon, we needed to expand our fantastic team further to keep building and developing.

Woya has always been about blending real-world insight with creativity, solving complex challenges with strategic thinking and developing bespoke, high-impact plans that give our clients a platform against which to succeed – and enhancing our SEO in-house team is essential to continuing in this direction.'



Demand for Commercially Minded Digital Marketing Support

Woya's emphasis on commerciality gives the firm a competitive edge in an SEO market that is forecast to hit a global value of £106 billion in the next five years.

This puts Woya Digital in a powerful place to continue expanding, both in terms of recruiting new SEO and digital marketing professionals to its team and boosting its client reach within specialist sectors.

About Woya Digital:

Founded in 2017, Woya Digital is an outcomes-focused SEO agency using strategy to deliver digital dominance in finance, healthcare and specialist sectors. The agency specialises in measurable SEO, PPC, digital PR and AI-optimised solutions specifically tailored to healthcare providers and financial service firms.



