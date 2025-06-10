Life Sciences Investor Forum Agenda Announced for June 11th-12th

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Investor Forum June 11th & 12th. This event is co-hosted by Zacks Small Cap Research.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
"The life sciences sector is driving breakthrough innovation, and we're proud to give these pioneering companies a direct line to investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This Virtual Investor Conference, co-hosted by Zacks Small Cap Research, offers an essential platform for companies to share their vision, showcase scientific progress, and connect with a wider investment community actively seeking the next wave of healthcare and biotech leaders."
June 11th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|1:00 PM ET
|Nika Pharmaceuticals
|(OTCQB: NIKA)
|1:30 PM ET
|Tivic Health Systems Inc.
|(NASDAQ: TIVC)
|2:00 PM ET
|Adia Nutrition, Inc.
|(OTCQB: ADIA)
|2:30 PM ET
|Sandoz Group AG
|(OTCQX: SDZNY | SIX: SDZ)
June 12th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM ET
|CSL Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CSLLY | ASX: CSL)
|9:30 AM ET
|Sharps Technology, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: STSS)
|10:00 AM ET
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|(XETRA: HPHA)
|10:30 AM ET
|SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
|(NASDAQ: SBC)
|11:00 AM ET
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(NYSE American: ATNM)
|11:30 AM ET
|Imunon, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: IMNN)
|12:00 PM ET
|Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
|(OTCQB: BPTH)
|12:30 PM ET
|Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.
|(OTCQX: PYNKF | TSXV: PINK)
|1:00 PM ET
|MetaVia Inc.
|(NASDAQ: MTVA)
|2:00 PM ET
|Conavi Medical Corp.
|(OTCQB: CNVIF | TSXV: CNVI)
|2:30 PM ET
|Vycor Medical, Inc.
|(OTCQB: VYCO)
|3:00 PM ET
|Envoy Medical, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: COCH)
|3:30 PM ET
|Starpharma Holdings Ltd.
|(OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL)
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
