Life Sciences Investor Forum Agenda Announced for June 11th-12th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Investor Forum June 11th & 12th. This event is co-hosted by Zacks Small Cap Research.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"The life sciences sector is driving breakthrough innovation, and we're proud to give these pioneering companies a direct line to investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This Virtual Investor Conference, co-hosted by Zacks Small Cap Research, offers an essential platform for companies to share their vision, showcase scientific progress, and connect with a wider investment community actively seeking the next wave of healthcare and biotech leaders."

June 11th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
1:00 PM ETNika Pharmaceuticals(OTCQB: NIKA)
1:30 PM ETTivic Health Systems Inc.(NASDAQ: TIVC)
2:00 PM ETAdia Nutrition, Inc.(OTCQB: ADIA)
2:30 PM ET Sandoz Group AG(OTCQX: SDZNY | SIX: SDZ)


June 12th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:00 AM ETCSL Ltd.(OTCQX: CSLLY | ASX: CSL)
9:30 AM ETSharps Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ: STSS)
10:00 AM ETHeidelberg Pharma AG(XETRA: HPHA)
10:30 AM ETSBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated(NASDAQ: SBC)
11:00 AM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE American: ATNM)
11:30 AM ETImunon, Inc.(NASDAQ: IMNN)
12:00 PM ETBio-Path Holdings, Inc.(OTCQB: BPTH)
12:30 PM ETPerimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.(OTCQX: PYNKF | TSXV: PINK)
1:00 PM ETMetaVia Inc.(NASDAQ: MTVA)
2:00 PM ETConavi Medical Corp.(OTCQB: CNVIF | TSXV: CNVI)
2:30 PM ETVycor Medical, Inc.(OTCQB: VYCO)
3:00 PM ETEnvoy Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ: COCH)
3:30 PM ETStarpharma Holdings Ltd.(OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


