Dairy Council of California Joins Forces to Fuel Summer Learning, Nutrition and Fun Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School may be out, but healthy meals and learning resources are in full swing this summer. As part of its ongoing cause to support the health of children and families, Dairy Council of California is partnering with school districts and local agencies to promote access to nutritious meals through USDA’s Summer Nutrition Programs for Kids (SUN Meals) and Non-Congregate Summer Meal Program events. These programs play a critical role in supporting food security for children during the summer months.

Dairy Council of California is honored to play a role in the upcoming SUN Meals To-Go event hosted by Lodi Unified School District on June 17 at Lockeford Elementary School, part of a Community Day of Action. This signature event supports the USDA Non-Congregate Summer Meals Program, which provides grab-and-go meals to help ensure children receive nutritious food even when traditional meal sites aren’t accessible in rural communities. Dairy Council staff will be onsite volunteering and supporting the day’s activities. For more details, visit the Lodi USD Summer Grab & Go School Meals event page or go to lusdnutrition.org.

“We see spikes in child hunger in the summer and summer nutrition programs are a lifeline for many families. Our involvement helps ensure these events support not only access to food, but also opportunities to promote lifelong healthy eating patterns and learning,” said Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “June is Dairy Month, making it the perfect time to highlight the vital role milk and dairy foods play in children’s health. As a primary source of calcium, milk helps build strong bones and teeth, and it also delivers protein, key vitamins and minerals that support muscle function —building strong bodies and fueling fun all summer long.”

Dairy Council of California has already supported summer meal kickoffs in communities across California, including Fontana, Hesperia, Riverside, Rialto, Redlands, Lodi, and Val Verde Unified School Districts, with more events continuing throughout the season. Dairy Council’s popular live cow assembly, has appeared at multiple Summer Meal kickoff events, giving students a chance to connect directly with agriculture while learning about where milk comes from and how it supports good health.

Each participating summer meal site provides free meals to all children and teens 18 and under. Every meal includes milk, delivering essential nutrition to support children's growth and development. To find a summer meal site nearby, visit the USDA Summer Meals Site Finder at, fns.usda.gov/summer/sunmeals. You may also visit fns.usda.gov/summer for an overview of all summer meals. To learn more about Dairy Council of California, visit DairyCouncilofCA.org.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

