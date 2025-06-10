Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2025 totaled $170.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $83.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $87.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of May 31, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $19,683 Global Discovery 1,825 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,615 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,719 Franchise 778 Global Equity Team Global Equity 355 Non-U.S. Growth 14,263 China Post-Venture3 117 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,960 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,486 Value Income 16 International Value Group International Value 49,518 International Explorer 746 Global Special Situations 20 Global Value Team Global Value 31,590 Select Equity 326 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,792 Credit Team High Income 12,377 Credit Opportunities 318 Floating Rate 88 Developing World Team Developing World 4,650 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,138 Antero Peak Hedge 254 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,660 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 930 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,070 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,617 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $170,911

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $116.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

