NetraMark Completes 2025 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company transforming clinical trial design in the pharmaceutical industry announced the successful completion of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 9th, 2025.

All matters brought before shareholders, as outlined in the Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2025, were duly approved.

The shareholders elected PJ Haley, Dr. Joseph Geraci, George Achilleos, and Andrew Parks as the directors of the Company. Following the meeting, the Board appointed Andrew Parks as Chairman.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

