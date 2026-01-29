NetraMark Strengthens Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that Lawrence Guy is joining the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”).

Mr. Guy’s appointment further strengthens the Board with his deep experience in capital markets, investment management, and public-company governance.

Mr. Guy is currently a Managing Director with Next Edge Capital, an investment fund manager, where he focuses on strategic partnerships, corporate initiatives, and the evaluation of new investment opportunities. He brings extensive experience in financial leadership, fund management, and corporate development across both private and public markets.

Prior to Next Edge Capital, Mr. Guy served as a Vice President at Purpose Investments, where he joined the firm at an early stage and contributed to its significant growth. Earlier in his career, he was a Portfolio Manager at Aston Hill Financial Inc. Before that, Mr. Guy was the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a firm he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc.

Mr. Guy holds a BA (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Currently, he is a director of Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO), Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSX-V: LTH), Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) and Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX-V: HPM).

“We are pleased to welcome Larry to NetraMark’s Board or Directors,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “We believe that his breadth of experience across investment management, corporate finance, and board governance will be highly valuable as we continue to advance our strategy and scale the Company’s operations.”

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent information that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

