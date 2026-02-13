Netramark Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a company focused on AI-driven clinical trial optimization and precision patient stratification, today announced that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“). The common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“) will be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) effective as of close of market on February 17, 2026, and will commence trading on the TSX effective at market open on February 18, 2026 under its current stock symbol “AIAI”.

The Company will remain a “reporting issuer” under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process from the CSE to the TSX. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB under the symbol “AINMF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “PF0”. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

The Company believes that listing on the TSX reflects NetraMark’s continued operational development and strengthens its positioning within the capital markets as it advances commercial adoption of NetraAI.

“Uplisting to the TSX is a significant milestone that we believe will enhance our access to institutional investors and raise our profile in the capital markets as we focus on accelerating the growth of NetraAI, our AI-powered precision-analytics technology platform for the pharmaceutical industry,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “Over the past several years, we have concentrated on advancing our technology, strengthening our governance framework, and expanding engagement with pharmaceutical sponsors and clinical research organizations. We believe the TSX listing appropriately reflects that progress.”

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that can parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent information that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the uplisting to the TSX, the voluntary delisting from the CSE, and the enhancement of the Company’s access to institutional investors and raising its profile in the capital markets as a result of the TSX uplisting, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

