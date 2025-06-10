Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Advisors Recognized on 2025 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ri8vuhu8p0e4cjkl4u17z/AFEqqb5ESqub2EFueY9hu78?rlkey=5l3bwjkkmpdru0a34kp0u638q&st=5h1wy21i&dl=0

NAPLES, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that a considerable number of its global real estate advisors from its Florida and North Carolina offices have been named to the 2025 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand lists of nationally ranked real estate professionals.

This recognition complements the brand's continued success in attracting and retaining industry-leading talent and underscores its position as the destination of choice for high-performing real estate professionals seeking to elevate their careers in the luxury property market.

The Michelle Thomas Team in Marco Island was ranked No. 56 nationally among mega teams by sales volume with $380,933,057 in closed transactions. They were named the No. 7 mega team in Florida and achieved the No. 1 mega team ranking across the entire Sotheby’s International Realty®network.

Marilyn Wright, of the Asheville office, has achieved the No. 210 national ranking among individual agents by sales volume, closing $107,669,435 in transactions. Regionally, Wright is ranked No. 1 in Asheville and claimed the No. 2 ranking across North Carolina by sales volume.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 Sotheby’s International Realty individual affiliate company in the world.

"We are honored to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our advisors who exemplify the highest standards of the real estate profession," said Budge Huskey, chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. "Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence continue to set us apart and reflect the prestige and integrity synonymous with our brand."

FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME

Maggie Ives — Naples

James Bates — Naples

Cathy Rogers — Marco Island

Amy Nease — Bonita Springs

Gloria Bracciano — Lakewood Ranch

Frank Pezzuti — Naples

Fernando Viteri — Sarasota

Paul Arpin — Naples

Heather Hobrock — Naples

Laura Stavola — Lakewood Ranch

Jane Darling — Naples

Melinda Gunther — Naples

Erik David Barber — Naples

Mike Warm — Sarasota

Jim Prange — Marco Island

Lodge Mckee II — Naples

Lura Jones — Marco Island

Debi Cohoon — Venice

Lisa Napolitano — Venice

Walter Patrick — Naples

Nick Janovsky — Saint Petersburg

Janet Moore — Indian Shores

Mary Jo O'Regan — Marco Island

Dawn Giachetti — Orlando

Donna Marcotte — Bonita Springs

Patrick O'Connor — Naples

Zachary Dreier — Naples

Angelica Andrews — Marco Island

Brian Nelson — Bonita Springs

Nathan Mathers — Longboat Key

Dianna Spinuzza — Marco Island

Lisa Tashjian — Naples

Cullen Shaughnessy — Marco Island

Stanley Niemczyk — Marco Island

Cynthia Rosa — Naples

Laura Pearson — Sarasota

Janine Monfort — Naples

Michael Seamon — Longboat Key

Kara Brooks — Saint Petersburg

Martha Pike — Venice

Cathy Brodie — Marco Island

Devin Sweazy — Marco Island

Valerie Dall’Acqua — Sarasota

Bonnie Nageon De Lestang — Naples

Robyn Gunn — Saint Petersburg

Tyler Jones — Saint Petersburg

Jon Busch — Marco Island

Margo Fochler — Naples

Michael Perez — Clearwater

Linda O'Grady — Orlando

Jose Cardenas — Tampa

John Wright — Naples

Chris Wetzig — Longboat Key

Bill Brundage — Naples

Denise Mattmuller — Sarasota

Catherine McAvoy — Naples

Daniel Dourado — Orlando

Steve Wexler — Sarasota

Kevin Milner — Lakewood Ranch

Sherry Irvin — Naples

Roger Hogan — Indian Shores

Teresa White — Orlando

Crystal Cosby — Venice

Hilary Souza — Sarasota

Jules Carneiro — Orlando

Jamie Chang — Naples

Angela Grieco — Indian Shores

Melodie Palmer — Sarasota

Jo-Ann Lamar — Winter Park

Maureen Sexson — Naples

Laurie Mock — Longboat Key

Dianne Anderson — Bonita Springs

Gregg Center — Sarasota

Diane Mato — Naples

Cindy Taliaferro — Sarasota

Karen Hegemeier — Tampa

Jim Henkel — Indian Shores

Megan George — Venice

Rebecca Sinatra Trika — Naples

Susan Barton — Naples

Linda Dooley — Lakewood Ranch

Julie & Brock Wilson — Marco Island

Drew Henner — Winter Park

Michele NeSmith — Sarasota

Lynn Hurley — Naples

John D'Amelio — Naples

Michael Christo — Venice

Kim Vogel — Venice

Mary Renfroe — Tampa

Pamela Ryan — Winter Park

Judy Mitchell — Longboat Key

Chad Going — Orlando

Kevin Stanley — Venice

Lori Holland — Marco Island

Deanna Sydlosky — Marco Island

Rebecca Zimmerman — Lakewood Ranch

Maxwell Thompson — Sanibel

Kristine Bareis — Marco Island

Jody Callan — Venice

FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES

Fernando Viteri — Sarasota

Debi Cohoon — Venice

Dawn Giachetti — Orlando

Gloria Bracciano — Lakewood Ranch

Heather Zeron — Ocala

Martha Pike — Venice

Nathan Mathers — Longboat Key

Mike Warm — Sarasota

Janet Moore — Indian Shores

Lura Jones — Marco Island

Dianne Anderson — Bonita Springs

FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

Night/Pinel Team — Winter Park

Schemmel Soda Group — Sarasota

KVA Team — Naples

The GHW Team — Naples

Dave and Ann Renner Team — Naples

Judie Berger Team — Sarasota

Laughlin Tanner Group — Sarasota

The Kim Price Group — Naples

Larry Caruso Team — Marco Island

Becker Ritchey Team — Naples

The Paul DeSantis Group — Tampa

The Lowe Team — Naples

The Roorda Team — Naples

McBrayer Group — Sarasota

Charles Totonis Team — Lakewood Ranch

Currey Group — Sarasota

The Medeiros Team — Orlando

J+J Team — Naples

Rigsby Luxury Group — Naples

Roberta & Carolyn — Sarasota

The Frank Lambert Team — Sarasota

The Hedge Team — Sarasota

The Beachfront Experts — Naples

Sue Black and Kathryn Tout — Naples

Thomas Netzel And Team — Sarasota

Dominguez Group — Winter Park

The Lori & Leslie Team — Lakewood Ranch

FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES

Schemmel Soda Group — Sarasota

Night/Pinel Team — Winter Park

The Paul DeSantis Group — Tampa

The Medeiros Team — Orlando

Dave and Ann Renner Team — Naples

Currey Group — Sarasota

Charles Totonis Team — Lakewood Ranch

FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

Mosley Team — Winter Park

ML Meade Team — Marco Island

Burns Family Team — Sanibel

FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES

Mosley Team — Winter Park

ML Meade Team — Marco Island

Burns Family Team — Sanibel

FLORIDA MEGA TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

Michelle Thomas Team — Marco Island

FLORIDA MEGA TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

Michelle Thomas Team — Marco Island

NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME

Marilyn Wright — Asheville

Ben Bowen — Cornelius

Matthew Alexander — Charlotte

Gail McDowell — Charlotte

Derek Rowley — Banner Elk

Alec Cantley — Asheville

Michelle Rhyne — Charlotte

Jessica Auten — Banner Elk

Sarah Whitfield — Banner Elk

Amy Pepin — Banner Elk

Charlie Williams — Charlotte

Jennifer Campbell-Overbeeke — Asheville

Caroline Kalpinski — Asheville

Randi Beard — Asheville

D'Ann Ford — Asheville

Morgan Beck Herdklotz — Banner Elk

Sandi Aubuchon — Asheville

Valérie Dulude — Charlotte

Rob Garrett — Blowing Rock

Gwen Steele — Blowing Rock

Marzia Mazzotti — Cornelius

NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES

Marilyn Wright — Asheville

Caroline Kalpinski — Asheville

Ben Bowen — Cornelius

Alec Cantley — Asheville

Jessica Auten — Banner Elk

Michelle Rhyne — Charlotte

NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

Linville Ridge Sales Team — Linville

Scott & Ashley Sofsian — Charlotte

Julie Breedlove — Charlotte

The Lake Lure Team — Asheville

NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

Linville Ridge Sales Team — Linville

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

