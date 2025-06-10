Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Provides Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. ("Aja" or the "Company") (TSXV:Aja) announces that it is getting closer to filing its annual audited financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, including the related management’s discussion and analysis and certifications from the CEO and CFO (the "Required Annual Filings"). On May 6, 2025, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") because the Company was unable to file the Required Annual Filings in time to meet the April 30, 2025 filing deadline.

Aja previously announced that the delay in filing the Required Annual Filings was due to the determination that the previously announced reverse takeover transaction, which closed on September 17, 2024, will be characterized as a series of acquisitions for accounting purposes. This characterization requires a valuation of the purchase price allocation to complete the audited financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The Company has retained a valuator to complete the valuation and the valuation is in progress. The Company anticipates the valuation will be completed on or before July 4, 2025 and expects to file the Required Annual Filings on or before July 31, 2025.

The ASC has approved the MCTO to be left in place until June 30, 2025. While the MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company by executive officers of the Company until the MCTO is no longer in effect, regular trading by current and future investors outside the Company continues as normal. The MCTO will be in effect until two full business days after the Required Annual Filings are filed.

Until the Required Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

Update on Filing of Interim Financial Statements

As a result of the delay in filing the Required Annual Filings, Aja previously announced that it was unable to file its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of the interim filings (the "Interim Filings") by the filing deadline of May 30, 2025. Aja is working to complete the Interim Filings as soon as possible and expects the Interim Filings to be filed concurrently with the filing of the Required Annual Filings.

