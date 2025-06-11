National Advertising Division Recommends Sling TV Modify or Discontinue Certain Customization Claims; Finds Website Claims Substantiated in Context

New York, NY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – June 10, 2025 – In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by DIRECTV, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Sling TV LLC either modify or discontinue certain advertising claims that suggest consumers can fully customize their channel lineup and only pay for the channels they choose.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). Sling and DIRECTV are competitors offering live television streaming with various channel packages.

DIRECTV challenged Sling’s video and website claims that offer its customers the ability to customize their channel lineup and pay for only the channels they choose, including

“Choose and customize your channel lineup…Sling lets you do that,” “I wish my TV provider let me choose what I pay for. Sling lets you do that,” and “Unparalleled flexibility. Control what channels you pay for and customize your channel lineup so that it’s unique to you.”

NAD found that while Sling offers a variety of choices and add-ons at various price points after customers select the base package, Sling customers do not have the ability to select and pay only for the channels they choose. All customers must first select and purchase one of the base Sling TV packages, and only then does Sling offer customization options. It does not, however, offer a fully à la carte channel selection experience without any limitations.

Accordingly, NAD recommended Sling either discontinue the claims or modify the advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose that the ability to choose and customize one’s channel lineup requires a subscription to one of Sling’s base packages to avoid conveying the unsupported message that consumers can create a fully à la carte service.

NAD further determined that the claim “Unparalleled flexibility. Control what channels you pay for and customize your channel lineup so that it’s unique to you,” when viewed in context on Sling’s website, conveys a supported message.

In its advertiser statement, Sling stated that it “will comply” with NAD’s recommendations.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library.

