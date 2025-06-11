DERMTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DermTech, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DermTech, Inc. (OTC: DMTKQ) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against DermTech on October 15, 2023 with a Class Period from May 3, 2022 through November 3, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of DermTech have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) that, as a result, there was a lower average selling price for DermTech’s DMT; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of DermTech, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

