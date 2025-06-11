Feel the Magic of NEXA at World Vape Show Dubai 2025!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the premier vape expo and conference in the industry, World Vape Show Dubai returns on 18-20 June 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center. NEXA, which is known for its transparent tank design, will join the event to deliver an unmatched experience for global consumers and industry professionals.

At the show, NEXA’s latest creation—NEXA PIX—will make its official debut. Here are the three reasons you won’t want to miss it:

1.Juicy Lock — Vape Fresh, Press to Go.

The revolutionary Sealed E-Liquid Delivery System keeps every puff fresh and pure, locking in consistent flavor from start to finish.



2.Crystal Tank — Vape to the Very Last Puff.

See your juice, minimize residue, and enjoy longer sessions with the transparent Crystal Tank—so you always know when it’s time for a refill.



3.Pocket Pixie — Mini but Mighty.

The smallest 35,000-puff disposable on the market, powered by an 800 mAh battery and perfectly sized for your hand—big performance, tiny device.





Want more? Adjustable airflow allows you to fine-tune your draw. The HD screen shows approximate battery level with screen’s lighting resembles a chip, giving off a strong sense of futurism. The users can switch between the 35K puffs of Normal Mode and the 20K puffs of Turbo Mode for the most customized vaping experience.

The fun doesn't end there, though! Discover their entire range of NEXA FLEX and NEXA ULTRA products. Discover more than thirty captivating tastes, find the one to suit your mood, and customize your experience with cooling that can be adjusted and expert flavor delivery. If you want to vape with no clouds, the NEXA ULTRA InvisaCloud Edition is the magical answer. The main new feature of the InvisaCloud Edition is the ability to vape cloud-free by deeply inhaling for two to three seconds.

A fresh experience is always in store for you at NEXA. Because every great experience deserves a little extra, NEXA have prepared exclusive gifts just for the visitors. Swing by Booth 2120 and dive into a world of fresh flavors and next-gen innovation. See you in Dubai!

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2efdb2d1-d472-402a-8bdd-c0c7fc689b63