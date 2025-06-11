Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 37 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 June 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 June 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,204,500 343,320,396 4 June 2025 17,000 302.05 5,134,850 6 June 2025 10,000 308.76 3,087,600 10 June 2025 10,000 310.48 3,104,800 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 1,241,500 354,647,646

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,688,356 B shares corresponding to 0.80 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 June 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

