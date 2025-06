IVECO celebrates its 50th anniversary and sets in motion the spirit of the future

Turin, 11th June 2025. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, marks the 50th anniversary since its foundation in 1975. Throughout the year, a series of activities will celebrate the rich heritage of the brand and highlight its bold vision for the future at Group sites worldwide: Sete Lagoas, Brazil; Cordoba, Argentina; Madrid, Spain; Annonay and Bourbon-Lancy, France; Brescia, Bolzano, Foggia, Piacenza and Suzzara, Italy; Vysoké Mýto, Czech Republic; Beijing, China; and many others.

A special “50xBeyond” event will also be held from 12th to 15th June in Turin, IVECO’s birthplace and the headquarters of Iveco Group. During the four days at OGR Torino – the late 19th-century industrial complex now turned into a hub of culture and innovation – Iveco Group’s customers, dealers, partners and employees will be taken on a journey between past, present and future. They will be fully immersed in IVECO’s fifty years of commitment to excellence and innovation in the transport sector and the way its people and vehicles have shaped the history of commercial mobility. There will be talks, performances and a display of the historic and latest models of vehicles and engines.

Three new IVECO vehicles will be presented for the first time during the event. First, the S-eWay Artic, a fully electric heavy-duty truck with a range of up to 600 kilometres, which is IVECO’s newest zero-emission solution designed for long-haul missions. Then, the two new electric vehicles deriving from the partnership with Stellantis that will expand IVECO’s electric light commercial vehicle offering to cover the full spectrum of zero-emission urban mission solutions.

Over the weekend, the celebration will extend to the local community. IVECO’s 50th anniversary event at OGR Torino will be open to the public on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday morning, a procession of historic and state-of-the-art IVECO vehicles will parade through the city streets.

IVECO has continued to evolve over the decades, trailblazing within the commercial vehicle market. Now it is ready for its next phase, offering a vehicle lineup with a unique combination of best-in-class innovation, reliability and sustainability. During the “50xBeyond” event the brand will be spotlighting this increasingly premium and distinctive force in the market. IVECO is setting in motion the spirit of the future together with its growing network of dealers, customers, and strategic partners who share the same forward-looking mindset. That’s the essence of “Spirito in movimento”, the brand’s new pay-off that will drive IVECO into the future.

In Turin, a new partnership with the National Automobile Museum and support to the Italian Red Cross

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, IVECO is partnering with the MAUTO National Automobile Museum of Turin, one of the most important automobile museums in the world. A special exhibition dedicated to the history of IVECO is being hosted at the museum, showcasing three IVECO vehicles – a Daily light commercial vehicle, an S-WAY heavy-duty truck and an IVECO Minibus. In addition, a special edition off-road Tigrotto is on display together with original blueprints, scale models, advertising campaigns, and a selection of iconic vehicle models that tell the story of one of Italy’s most influential industrial players.

As corporate citizens, Iveco Group collaborates with organisations committed to the social and economic development of local communities. In Turin, several initiatives have been implemented in collaboration with social impact NGOs. One such initiative will take place in the city centre on 14th and 15th June, when volunteers from the Italian Red Cross will offer the public free cardiology consultations on board an IVECO Daily set up as a mobile clinic. This is part of a larger joint project between IVECO and the Italian Red Cross to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease prevention.

IVECO: a union of five European vehicle manufacturers

IVECO’s journey began in 1975 with the union of five leading European industrial vehicle manufacturers: the Italian Fiat Veicoli Industriali (which included Officine Meccaniche and Lancia Veicoli Speciali), the French Unic and the German Magirus-Deutz. Together, they combined over 150 years of engineering expertise and innovation under one name: IVECO, acronym of Industrial Vehicles Corporation.

Out of that original conglomerate, through acquisitions, alliances and partnerships, emerged Iveco Group’s seven brands – IVECO, FPT Industrial, IVECO BUS, HEULIEZ, IDV, ASTRA and IVECO CAPITAL – which combine to offer a comprehensive range of commercial vehicles, powertrains, buses, specialty vehicles and financial services. Today Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

