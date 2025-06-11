Streetleaf Is Now Illuminating Texas

Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that the company now has a footprint in Texas. The company will now be illuminating streets in Fort Worth, Texas, through an agreement with Lennar to light its Eagles Crossing community . This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide a dependable and cost-effective alternative to traditional on-grid services for communities across the country.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Lennar and bring our streetlight systems to more communities across the Southwest—especially in the great state of Texas,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “As demand for smarter, more reliable technology grows across every industry, our streetlights represent a meaningful leap forward in a product people count on for safety and comfort.”

Streetleaf is installing 29 solar-powered lights in Eagles Crossing, each designed for performance, resilience, and sustainability. The lights are DarkSky compliant, fully off-grid, and powered by 100% renewable energy—meaning they stay on even during power outages. Engineered to withstand winds up to 160 mph, they’re built for long-term reliability, with 24/7 monitoring and routine maintenance included.

“At Lennar, we’re always looking for smart, sustainable solutions that add long-term value to our communities,” said Gregory Urech, President of Land, at Lennar. “Streetleaf’s off-grid lighting not only enhances safety and resilience in Eagles Crossing, but also aligns with our commitment to building for the future.”

Streetleaf will continue to expand its footprint in Texas over the coming months.

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 10,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 4 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.







