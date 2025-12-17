Streetleaf is Now Illuminating Sanibel

TAMPA, FLORIDA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that the company now has a footprint in Sanibel. The company is illuminating the Sanibel Public Library’s parking lot for enhanced safety as the community continues to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. This project marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide a dependable and cost-effective alternative to traditional on-grid services for local communities across the country.

“We are pleased to support Sanibel, and especially a place such as its library, which is a beacon for building community,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “As demand for smarter, more reliable technology grows, and while people remain more cost-conscious, our streetlights represent a meaningful leap forward with a product people count on for safety without breaking the bank.”

Streetleaf has installed 11 solar-powered lights at the Sanibel Public Library. Each light is designed for performance, resilience, and sustainability. The lights are DarkSky approved, fully off-grid, and powered by 100% renewable energy, meaning they stay on even during power outages. Engineered to withstand winds up to 160 mph, the lights are built for long-term reliability.

This is the first Streetleaf installation in Sanibel and will be completed just in time for the December 17 Author Series Event at the library. Streetleaf will continue to expand its footprint in Florida, and the US, over the coming months.

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 12,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. Streetleaf modern lights are DarkSky approved, and have offset more than 5 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

Attachments