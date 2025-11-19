Streetleaf Adds New Chief Technology Officer

TAMPA, FLORIDA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, announced today that John Vo has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. This is the first new c-level role added to Streetleaf since its founding, and signifies a new level of anticipated growth for the Company.

"Building a world-class team is essential to delivering on our mission as Streetleaf expands nationwide," said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. "John brings deep expertise at the intersection of technology and energy, with a proven track record of building scalable solutions. His technical leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate innovation and support the transition to sustainable infrastructure in communities nationwide."

John Vo comes to Streetleaf with more than three decades of experience. Most recently, Vo was a leader at Form Energy where he oversaw manufacturing operations of the company’s energy storage solutions. Prior to his role at Form Energy, John was the founding CEO of Blue Innovations Group Inc, an electric boat and sustainable marine technology company. He also spent part of his career at Tesla as Head of Global Manufacturing, as well as Cypress Semiconductor, Honeywell Defense & Space Electronic, MiaSole and Lordstown Motors. John Vo holds multiple high-level engineering degrees from the University of Minnesota.

"Streetleaf is at the forefront of transforming how communities adopt sustainable infrastructure," said John Vo, CTO of Streetleaf. "The intersection of technology and clean energy presents tremendous opportunities to create meaningful impact at scale. I look forward to working with this talented team to build innovative solutions that empower communities and accelerate the adoption of clean energy nationwide."

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 12,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. Streetleaf modern lights are Darksky approved, and have offset more than 5 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

