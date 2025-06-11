Europe Builds AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA to Fuel Region’s Next Industrial Transformation

France, Italy and the United Kingdom Support Regional Technology and Cloud Providers Domyn, Mistral AI, Nebius and Nscale to Deploy More Than 3,000 Exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell Systems for Sovereign AI

PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- —NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech—NVIDIA today announced it is working with European nations, and technology and industry leaders, to build NVIDIA Blackwell AI infrastructure that will strengthen digital sovereignty, support economic growth and position the continent as a leader in the AI industrial revolution.

France, Italy, Spain and the U.K. are among the nations building domestic AI infrastructure with an ecosystem of technology and cloud providers, including Domyn, Mistral AI, Nebius and Nscale, and telecommunications providers, including Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor.

These deployments will deliver more than 3,000 exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell compute resources for sovereign AI, enabling European enterprises, startups and public sector organizations to securely develop, train and deploy agentic and physical AI applications.

NVIDIA is establishing and expanding AI technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Finland. These centers build on NVIDIA’s history of collaborating with academic institutions and industry through the NVIDIA AI Technology Center program and NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute to develop the AI workforce and scientific discovery throughout the regions.

“Every industrial revolution begins with infrastructure. AI is the essential infrastructure of our time, just as electricity and the internet once were,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With bold leadership from Europe’s governments and industries, AI will drive transformative innovation and prosperity for generations to come.”

“France is committed to investing in AI to strengthen our economy, benefit our citizens and uphold our values,” said Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic. “By working closely with our nation’s leading technology innovators and NVIDIA, we are equipping researchers, entrepreneurs and public institutions with the tools they need to explore new ideas, tackle complex challenges and help shape the future of AI for France.”

“Just as coal and electricity once defined our past, AI is defining our future,” said U.K. Tech Secretary Peter Kyle. “NVIDIA’s expansion of its technology center here in the U.K. will be vital in helping us to deliver on our AI ambitions, and their partnership in building the capabilities that will transform our AI Growth Zones into engines of opportunity. This is our Plan for Change in action, bringing together leading innovators to build the compute infrastructure that will drive growth across every region and secure the U.K.’s place as a global AI leader in the age of AI.”

“This agreement represents a strategic step toward strengthening Italy’s technological sovereignty and ensuring that our businesses have secure and competitive access to data management,” said Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso. “The collaboration with top-tier partners such as NVIDIA and Domyn confirms the government’s commitment in supporting high-level alliances to foster innovation and the competitiveness of the national production system.”

Building Europe’s Foundation for AI Infrastructure and Innovation

Building AI infrastructure requires strategic investment in advanced systems, land and facilities, sustainable energy access, skilled experts and partnerships. To accelerate the development of these national resources, NVIDIA is working with leaders across France, the U.K., Germany and Italy.

In France, Mistral AI is working with NVIDIA to build an end-to-end cloud platform powered by 18,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell systems in the first phase, with plans to expand across multiple sites in 2026. This infrastructure will enable organizations across Europe to quickly develop and deploy AI using optimized Mistral AI models and validated AI factory designs, accelerating the adoption of agentic AI applications.

In the U.K. , NVIDIA is collaborating with NVIDIA Cloud Partners Nebius and Nscale to unlock advanced AI capabilities for enterprises and businesses of all sizes. At London Tech Week, the cloud providers announced the first phase of their AI infrastructure development plans to deploy 14,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power new data centers, making scalable, secure AI infrastructure widely accessible across the U.K.

In Germany, NVIDIA and its partners are building the world’s first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers. This AI factory will be powered by NVIDIA DGX™ B200 systems and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Servers featuring 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to enable Europe’s industrial leaders to accelerate every manufacturing application, from design, engineering and simulation to factory digital twins and robotics.

In Italy, NVIDIA is working with Domyn and the government to advance the nation’s sovereign AI capabilities. Domyn is developing its Domyn Large Colosseum reasoning model on its supercomputer, Colosseum, with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchips, in alignment with its mission to support regulated industries in adopting AI.

European Telcos Build AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA for Regional Enterprises

NVIDIA is also working with leading European telecommunications providers — including Orange, Fastweb, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor — to develop secure, scalable sovereign AI infrastructure across the region.

Orange is accelerating the development of enterprise-grade AI, including agentic AI, large language models and personal AI assistants, using Orange Business’ Cloud Avenue, built on high-performance NVIDIA infrastructure.

is accelerating the development of enterprise-grade AI, including agentic AI, large language models and personal AI assistants, using Orange Business’ Cloud Avenue, built on high-performance NVIDIA infrastructure. Fastweb introduced MIIA — an Italian language model to support generative AI applications — trained and running on its NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer.

introduced MIIA — an Italian language model to support generative AI applications — trained and running on its NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer. Telenor is expanding its sovereign AI infrastructure in Norway with a new, renewable-powered data center, in addition to hosting a partner’s multilingual AI translation service, available in over 100 languages.

is expanding its sovereign AI infrastructure in Norway with a new, renewable-powered data center, in addition to hosting a partner’s multilingual AI translation service, available in over 100 languages. Swisscom is launching new AI services, including GenAI Studio and AI Workhub hosted on its sovereign AI NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD ™-based infrastructure, empowering Swiss enterprises to rapidly build and scale AI applications.

is launching new AI services, including GenAI Studio and AI Workhub hosted on its sovereign AI ™-based infrastructure, empowering Swiss enterprises to rapidly build and scale AI applications. Telefónica is piloting a distributed edge AI fabric across Spain with hundreds of NVIDIA GPUs to deliver low-latency, privacy-focused AI services.

These collaborations enable enterprises to develop and deploy customized AI models and agentic applications at scale, tapping into telcos’ extensive networks and trusted role as critical infrastructure providers.

NVIDIA AI Technology Centers Fuel Research, Upskilling and Scientific Progress

NVIDIA is establishing and expanding technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Finland to accelerate AI skills development, research and infrastructure for the continent’s enterprises and startups.

The Bavarian AI center in Germany , intended to be established in collaboration with the Bayern KI consortium, will advance research in fields including digital medicine, stable diffusion AI and open-source robotics platforms to foster global collaboration.

, intended to be established in collaboration with the Bayern KI consortium, will advance research in fields including digital medicine, stable diffusion AI and open-source robotics platforms to foster global collaboration. The Sweden AI center will advance world-class AI research with support from NVIDIA experts and hands-on NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training to help with upskilling.

will advance world-class AI research with support from NVIDIA experts and hands-on NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training to help with upskilling. The Italy AI center will expand to include new AI factory deployments with the CINECA consortium.

will expand to include new AI factory deployments with the CINECA consortium. The Spain AI center will expand to include a new AI factory with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

will expand to include a new AI factory with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center. The U.K. AI center will accelerate the U.K.’s most groundbreaking research in embodied AI, materials science and Earth systems modeling.

will accelerate the U.K.’s most groundbreaking research in embodied AI, materials science and Earth systems modeling. The Finland AI center enables researchers to accelerate AI research and applications for computer vision, machine learning and AI for science.

These strategic initiatives across Europe build on NVIDIA investments in building AI infrastructure worldwide, including in Taiwan and the Middle East .

Watch the NVIDIA GTC Paris keynote from Huang at VivaTech, and explore GTC Paris sessions .

