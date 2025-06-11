Tyton Partners Releases 2025 Time for Class Report: Institutions Rebalance Human Connection and Digital Innovation in Higher Ed

BOSTON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on education, today released Time for Class 2025: Empowering Educators, Engaging Students. Developed with generous support from the Gates Foundation and McGraw Hill Education, with additional contributions from D2L. This year’s report explores how institutions, instructors, and students are reimagining teaching and learning amid rising adoption of generative AI, evolving student expectations, and ongoing engagement challenges.

Based on responses from more than 3,300 students, instructors, and administrators at over 900 U.S. colleges and universities, Time for Class 2025 offers an in-depth view of digital learning in introductory and developmental courses - critical gateways to student success and persistence.

“Institutions recognize that digital tools expand access to learning; now, they’re increasingly focused on how to thoughtfully integrate these tools as true enablers of student success, supporting not just learning but also the relationships and experiences that drive meaningful outcomes for students,” said Catherine Shaw, Managing Director at Tyton Partners and lead author of the report. “Our research shows students and instructors want the same thing: flexibility and support, paired with human connection in the classroom.”

Key findings include:

5 years post-COVID-19 pandemic, modality preferences are re-norming back to face-to-face : 64% of instructors now prefer in-person teaching, up from 55% in 2023. Student preferences are shifting similarly, with 33% preferring in-person and 29% hybrid courses.

: 64% of instructors now prefer in-person teaching, up from 55% in 2023. Student preferences are shifting similarly, with 33% preferring in-person and 29% hybrid courses. Platforms must support success, not just content : Faculty who view digital tools as enablers of student success report greater satisfaction and better access to key sentiment data like student confidence or frustration with coursework.

: Faculty who view digital tools as enablers of student success report greater satisfaction and better access to key sentiment data like student confidence or frustration with coursework. Students need more support : 48% of instructors believe academic anxiety is a top student concern. Students report low motivation and poor study habits as persistent challenges.

: 48% of instructors believe academic anxiety is a top student concern. Students report low motivation and poor study habits as persistent challenges. Data gaps persist : Instructors want more insight into student sentiment and engagement, but still rely mostly on personal observations, limiting timely interventions.

: Instructors want more insight into student sentiment and engagement, but still rely mostly on personal observations, limiting timely interventions. AI brings both value and strain: 42% of students, 30% of instructors, and 40% of administrators use generative AI tools daily or weekly. Daily users see real benefits—36% of faculty using AI daily report reduced workloads—while less frequent users say monitoring for improper AI use increases their workload.





“This is a pivotal and potentially existential moment for higher education institutions,” added Hadley Dorn, Principal at Tyton Partners and co-author. “Institutions and solution providers must ensure platforms empower educators with the insights and scaffolded AI experiences needed to engage today’s students.”

Time for Class 2025 provides actionable recommendations for institutional leaders, instructors, and solution providers, with a focus on using generative AI responsibly, improving access to student-level data, and supporting student success through intentional platform design and training.

Read Time for Class 2025 here .

Media Contact

Zoe Wright-Neil

Director of Marketing and Business Development

zwrightneil@tytonpartners.com

Tyton Partners

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in Boston and New York City, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients’ aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at tytonpartners.com.