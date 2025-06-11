OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sappi Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sappi Ltd. (JSE: SAP; OTCQX: SPPJY), a leading global provider of everyday materials made from woodfibre-based renewable resources, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sappi Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Sappi Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SPPJY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Commenting on Sappi’s decision to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, Sappi Limited CEO Steve Binnie said “It is our stated intention to diversify our shareholder base outside of South Africa. This move will provide more visibility and assurance to North American based investors interested in a renewable resource and bio-based company with strong domestic US manufacturing and customers alongside broad global coverage.

About Sappi Ltd.

Sappi is a leading global provider of everyday materials made from woodfibre-based renewable resources. As a diversified, innovative and trusted leader focused on sustainable processes and products, we are building a more circular economy by making what we should, not just what we can.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com