EnviroGold Global Engages Hatch to Advance Commercialisation of NVRO Process™

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YTK), (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company focused on reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base, and critical metals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hatch Pty Ltd. (“Hatch”), a leading global professional services company, to deliver a high-level process review and engineering study in support of the commercialisation of EnviroGold’s proprietary NVRO Process™. The study will be conducted in relation to a confidential client project.

The Hatch engineering study is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. EnviroGold currently has two clients advancing through phases three and four of its Rapid Deployment Pathway, which culminate in client specific demonstration plant campaigns. The outcomes of these demonstration plant campaigns, in combination with the Hatch study, are expected to constitute significant milestones towards the execution of license agreements for the deployment of the NVRO Process™.



David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold commented, “Appointing Hatch marks a critical milestone in our commercialisation roadmap. Their deep expertise in nitric acid processing, flowsheet design, and sustainable metallurgy makes them uniquely qualified to support the commercial deployment of the NVRO Process™. This engagement advances our mission to unlock stranded metal value from tailings while delivering measurable environmental benefits to stakeholders. We look forward to collaborating with Hatch on a high-integrity design package aligned with international best practices.”

Ken Gottliebsen, Hatch Business Sponsor, added, “We are excited to support EnviroGold in developing and commercialising this innovative technology. Our global hydrometallurgy team brings deep expertise in nitric acid systems and tailings reprocessing. We look forward to contributing to the de-risking and maturation of the NVRO Process™ for commercial implementation.”

About Hatch Pty Ltd

Hatch is a globally recognised, employee-owned engineering and professional services firm with over 10,000 professionals operating in more than 150 countries. The Company’s Australia–Asia Hub comprises approximately 1,000 staff, including over 40 hydrometallurgical engineers based in Brisbane and Perth, supported by multidisciplinary teams in mineral processing, pyrometallurgy, and project delivery.



Hatch has extensive credentials in nitric acid leaching and regeneration across the battery metals and base metals sectors. Hatch has led the design and execution of multiple greenfield and brownfield projects involving nitric acid flowsheets, reagent recovery, and ESG-compliant processing technologies.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy; the development, commercialisation, and scalability of the NVRO Process™; the timing and likelihood of entering into commercial license agreements; projected revenue and business outcomes; and anticipated developments in client relationships, project milestones, and broader market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements often, but not always, use words such as “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “target,” “should,” “could,” or similar expressions.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Assumptions include, among others: successful completion of the Hatch engineering study; positive results from demonstration plant campaigns; timely execution of commercial license agreements; achievement of targeted recurring revenues; continued strength in commodity markets; favourable regulatory and permitting environments; and the continued support of strategic and technical partners.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: technical or operational difficulties in validating or scaling the NVRO Process™; delays in project execution or client adoption; changes in market or commodity conditions; failure to conclude commercial agreements on expected terms or timelines; regulatory or permitting delays or challenges; and broader economic, geopolitical, or industry-specific developments.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.