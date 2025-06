Repeat: Treatment.com AI Announces New Medical Education Suite to Enhance Clinical Skills Training Through AI-Simulated Patients

Updated AI-powered OSCE platform launched to enhance medical education delivery and evaluation.



Successfully deployed at University of Minnesota with 240 students and potential of ~40% cost savings.



Features AI-simulated patients and real-time scoring to support faster, accurate and objective assessments.

Preliminary results presented at 2025 AAMC annual GIR meeting in Minneapolis.

Significant reduction in faculty preparation and administrative workload.





Real-time scoring that aligns directly with clinical learning objectives.





Objective student evaluations with built-in educational and remediation support.





Alignment with LCME standards.





Secure and scalable exam delivery on campus or remotely.





The University of Minnesota has calculated their Administrative cost savings ~ 40%.

